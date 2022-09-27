Bye weeks arrive at all sort of different intervals during a football season, and the timeliness of them is left to the eye of the beholder.
Southern entered an early bye off a 24-0 defeat to Texas Southern on Sept. 17 in Arlington, Texas, in the Southwestern Athletic Conference opener. That provided some extra time to try to right several wrongs.
“Our bye week was very much needed,” Southern quarterback BeSean McCray said. “We did a lot of soul-searching, including myself, on what we can do better and improve on. It was very clear, minor things we could fix that we did fix. And we’re prepared for this week.”
McCray led an offense that moved the ball but could not score despite four trips to the red zone. Getting to the bottom of his three interceptions, fourth-down failures and killer penalties was the focus of the bye week.
Players and coach Eric Dooley vow it will be better when the Jaguars come home to play SWAC West Division rival Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday at 6 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Dooley, who was hired in December with the promise of a dangerous offense to follow, saw his first conference game end in a most unflattering way — the first time Southern suffered a shutout since 2012. Dooley has not shared exactly what went wrong against the Tigers, but he's also not panicking about the rest of the season.
“The team is on track, but the record? No, absolutely,” he said at his weekly news conference Tuesday. “You always want to be in the win column, but the progression of the team, they’re where they need to be at. We have to go out and play for 60 minutes.
“The most important thing is the student-athletes see it and correct it. It’s a long season, and we feel real good where we are now.”
Dooley did point out the interceptions weren’t necessarily McCray’s fault. One bounced off of a receiver’s hands in the UAPB end zone. Timing and communication play a large role in completing passes consistently.
“BeSean had an excellent week of practice,” Dooley said. “He knows what to do. When you break down tape, some of the things you may have thought was his mistake weren’t.”
The loss was the first chance Southern had for a fair reckoning after squashing overmatched Florida Memorial and being thrashed by LSU. Texas Southern started fast with two touchdowns in the first quarter, and the Jaguars never recovered. The defense found its footing and kept the Tigers from pulling away, but the offense struggled. A Southern touchdown that could have sparked a comeback was wiped out by one of seven penalties.
“(We’ve been doing) things we’ve been doing throughout camp,” said Dooley, who references the red zone as green. “You don’t do anything different. We’ve played three games. We always have a three-game assessment to see the tendencies we do and things we haven’t been doing. It’s just some things we have to continue to work on to execute at a high level.
“We didn’t have to (focus on green zone offense). When we talk about the green zone, we understand what it takes and things we need to do execution wise. It comes down to discipline, too.”
Southern will face the second-highest scoring team in the league in the Lions, who average 38 points per game. UAPB has the SWAC’s most experienced quarterback in Skyler Perry, who has thrown for 611 yards and four touchdowns this season.
The Lions lost to Alcorn State last week despite leading 21-10 in the third quarter. The defense allowed 396 yards rushing to the Braves. That won’t necessarily turn the Jaguars into a running team, despite coming off the shutout loss.
“The game dictates a lot,” Dooley said. “We’re always going to take what the defense gives us.”
