A storage shed caught fire Wednesday after children played with gasoline and a lighter on the property behind a home, according to a news release from the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived at the scene on Adams Avenue around 2:40 p.m., and the fire was extinguished by 2:50 p.m.
The children set trash and wood on fire, the release said. The fire spread to the exterior wall of the home’s storage shed, causing $2,000 in damage.
Firefighters were able to stop the fire before it could spread to the interior of the shed.