Eric Dooley has yet to coach his first game as Southern’s new football coach, but hiring the popular former Jaguars assistant is already paying off for the school.
Season ticket sales are up by about 1,500 over last year and athletic director Roman Banks is hoping for more. He said the school has sold 6,500 and thinks the number could rise as high as 7,500 with the season just less than three weeks away.
Southern opens the season Sept. 3 at home in A.W. Mumford Stadium against Florida Memorial, one of five home games on the slate.
“The interest is up and it’s definitely attributable to coach Dooley,” Banks said Monday. “We haven’t had a bump like that in a while. With the excitement and everything going on and the staff working hard to get the message out, it has really helped.”
Southern sold 5,000 season tickets last year and has made a concerted effort to raise that figure with target marketing, with a special appeal to athletic alumni as well as the overall alumni. Banks said his department has had several campaigns to get into the community in general to make people aware.
“We don’t want people to say they weren’t aware tickets were on sale,” Banks said. “Our goal is 7,500.”
Dooley coached 13 seasons at Southern and brings an exciting, up-tempo offense after four seasons as head coach at Prairie View. The Panthers won the SWAC West Division title last year.
Banks said next year could be even better with Southern adding the capability for fans to buy tickets on their smart phones or other smart devices.
Banks said before he was hired the season ticket base was approximately 4,000 but has grown steadily. It trended down against through the COVID-19 pandemic, but he said Southern is coming out of that nicely. The Jaguars had two of their biggest crowds in recent memory with 24,580 for the homecoming loss to Prairie View and 25,379 against Jackson State.
Banks said that although he doesn’t have the hard numbers, athletic department donations have also increased.
“That will allow us to do a lot more things for our student-athletes,” he said. “If we could get all of our alumni to buy one or two season ticket books, we could get to 15,000.”
Athletic convocation
One event Banks has planned is the first breakfast convocation for all student-athletes to be held Wednesday at F.G. Clark Activity Center. Former Jaguars football player and Rose Hill Baptist Church pastor Danny Donaldson will deliver the message.
“It’s something we’re doing as an appreciation for our student-athletes and to get the school year kicked off in sports and the classroom,” Banks said. “I think Danny Donaldson, being a former Jaguar, can reach everyone with his message.”