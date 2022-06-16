Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says deputies raided the home and office of St. Gabriel police chief Kevin Ambeau while executing search warrants pertaining to missing evidence.
Stassi said Thursday that the search stems from a request from District Attorney Tony Clayton to prepare for a homicide trial.
While preparing for the trial, Stassi said that evidence from a car belonging to a person killed in the homicide went missing.
"At that time, it was glaring that some $3,500 that was taken out of the deceased’s car was missing," he said. "That’s what started the investigation, so we contacted the FBI and brought them in to help us."
Stassi said that the FBI and Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office are running two investigations, one at the state level and one at the federal level.
While the FBI is involved in the case, the search warrant was executed by Iberville Parish Sheriff's deputies.
According to Stassi, Ambeau and his office were fully cooperative during the searches.
“It’s never a good day when you have to investigate a federal law enforcement officer or agency, Stassi said. "But sometimes you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”