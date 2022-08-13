When Eric Dooley was hired last December, he quickly set about restocking the roster to build depth and overall quality.
One position where it wasn’t necessary was tight end, where the Jaguars returned their top three players.
Dooley added another weapon to that group anyway and it’s making for quite a competitive logjam to the point the team’s returning leading receiver, Ethan Howard, finds himself a backup.
“We have a group of tight ends that are very athletic,” Dooley said. “When you have someone who can help you and be creative in the offense, you have to put them on the field and get some work out of them. They’re doing a great job pass catching and blocking.”
Sophomore Greg Perkins is running with the first unit, backed by Howard, Travis Tucker and newcomer Dupree Fuller, a transfer from Los Angeles Valley College.
To bolster its running game in the past, Southern would occasionally have two tight ends on the field at the same time. That’s an unlikely scenario in the current up-tempo offense but Dooley likes using at least one, still seeking balance from the running game while throwing it more.
“The offense is very good for tight ends, getting us the ball more out in open space, flex us out,” Perkins said. “Last year my role was a little bit different (more of a blocker). This year they’re trying to set me up and improve my receiving game. I lost a lot of weight in the offseason, 10-15 pounds, so I feel lighter and more in shape.
The returning tight ends were highly productive in the previous offense. Howard caught 29 passes for 251 yards and four touchdowns in the spring season and 14 for 240 and two scores last season. Over the past three seasons, Perkins and Tucker combined for nine catches, four of them for touchdowns on plays set up by play-action fakes.
In Dooley’s offense, the tight ends will sometimes split out but spend less time blocking.
Fuller will be an interesting addition. At 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, he was used as a wideout last season and caught 47 balls for 744 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games. Dooley hinted before preseason camp that Fuller could have an impact as he adjusts to a slightly different position and new environment.
“I’m new to tight end; I haven’t really been in a three-point stance and I’m trying to get adjusted to that, break old habits from my junior college,” said Fuller, who roomed with Perkins during camp. “I’m trying to get new habits and build onto those.
“Coming from Cali it’s a big adjustment. The humidity is hard on me but practices day by day, it’s getting easier, adjusting to the offense, the players and the coaching style.”
Fuller said fixing his arc release has been one of his adjustments but that the offense has a lot to offer his position and the competition has been lively.
“This offense is good for anybody who wants the ball,” he said. “It’s fast-paced, like basketball on the football field. You’ve got to be in condition, know your plays and you’ll get your parts done.
“We feed off each other. We have different skill sets. If he (Perkins) messes up, I’ll say something; if I mess up, he’ll say something. We have a good group. It’s probably the most versatile group in the nation. I think we can make some noise this year.”