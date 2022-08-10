Chalk it up to Eric Dooley being a former wide receiver and wide receivers coach, but the first position he saw that needed at Southern was wide receiver.
So the first-year coach hit the recruiting trail and transfer portal hard at the position, adding seven new faces to the position group who need to catch on fast.
Reginald King, August Pitre and Cassius Allen arrived via the transfer portal. Isaiah Taylor is a junior college transfer, and Taj Colom, Jordan Dupree and Darren Morris are freshmen.
King is perhaps the most important acquisition, following Dooley from Prairie View to play his senior year down the road from his high school alma mater of Scotlandville. King is the guy who will help the others make the transition into Dooley’s offense.
“I knew coming in I would have to take some sort of leadership role,” said King, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound sophomore. “On the first day back, we were out there running routes. I’m talking to the receivers telling them, ‘This is how you run this route, this is how you run that route.’ There are specific ways he wants things to go and how he wants his offense to run.
“With a lot of new faces sometimes it’s hard to jell as a group. We accepted that. We hang out with each other all the time. Door is always open to hang out in my room. We’ve blended well together.”
King isn’t the only one experienced with Dooley’s system. Wide receivers coach Devin Fosselman also followed Dooley from Prairie View, and he’s got plenty of bodies who will get plenty of chances.
“It’s a great group of guys,” Fosselman said. “The hardest thing is: How am I going to get all these guys on the field? The competition is deep. Guys are making explosive plays. We don’t have any starters, everybody is competing. It’s going to be good to see how this ends up.”
Southern has some capable holdovers in Chandler Whitfield, Tyler Kirkwood and Corey Williams, among others. The Jaguars are adapting from a run-first offense, and it will take some time.
“It’s a challenge; they didn’t throw the ball much but we’re going to throw the rock,” Fosselman said. “I accept that challenge. My job is easy. When you’ve got competitors like I’ve got, guys that love to compete. Competition is that invisible hand that gives you that extra push in the back.”
Pitre, who transferred from Rice, comes from a similar run-first mentality, which is one reason the former St. Augustine product came home.
“It’s a lot different than what I’m used to at Rice,” Pitre said. “Uptempo, fast, lining down. At Rice we tried to control the clock and pound the rock. We huddled after every play. I’m getting used to the signals, knowing where to line up, what they signal out in different plays.”
Dooley said Pitre and Allen, who transferred from UL, have been standouts, and King has been impressive with his consistency.
“Pitre and Allen are two big targets,” Dooley said of the receivers, who are both taller than 6 feet. “(King) understands the system and picking up where he left off. In and out, a guy who can run well with great size and strength. Not as tall, but one of those inside receivers we like to use but still has the ability to go outside.”
King and Whitfield, who prepped at Zachary, were happy to be reunited after playing against each other in high school three years ago.
“We used to key in on him all the time,” King said of Whitfield, who caught 14 passes for 152 yards last season. "Having him in our room is a good thing.”
Pitre, who has one season of eligibility, is following in the footsteps of former Jaguar Kordell Caldwell as a first-year student at Southern Law School. Pitre is joined by another Southern player, second-year law student and center August Walker.
Caldwell played three seasons while attending law school and graduated in May.
“I don’t want to say a tall task, but I know it will be pretty demanding,” Pitre said. “I’m confident in myself, what I can do, on and off the field and in the classroom. I feel good about it. I’m ready to get rolling.”