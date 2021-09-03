In the wake of Hurricane Ida, many East Baton Rouge residents remain without access to food, electricity and other vital supplies.
Here's a list of resources available Friday.
These sites offer meals and water.
- BREC Burbank Park Soccer Fields, 12400 Burbank Drive (8 a.m. until supplies run out Friday and Saturday)
- 1544 Harding Blvd. (3:30 p.m. until supplies run out Saturday)
These centers offer air conditioning, WiFi, charging stations and meals at designated times.
- Leo S. Butler Community Center, 950 E. Washington St. (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday)
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 4000 Gus Young Ave. (noon to 6 p.m., lunch at 1:30 p.m.; dinner at 5:30 p.m. Friday)
- Jewel J Newman Community Center, 4000 Gus Young Ave., (1 to 3 p.m. Friday)
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Friday she's extending the parishwide curfew Friday night into Saturday morning.
These locations offer free ice.
- 9000 Airline Highway, noon to 2 p.m.