BR.waterout.090321 02 mw.JPG

The Louis Ruben Dickerson Helping and Feeding Our Seniors Organization gave out food and water in front of the Masonic Lodge in Greensburg, La., during the clean-up in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida on Thursday, September 2, 2021. With many residents of St. Helena Parish still without power and a smaller portion without water as well, relief stations are quickly running out of resources, particularly bottled water.

 PHOTO BY MORGAN WERTHER

In the wake of Hurricane Ida, many East Baton Rouge residents remain without access to food, electricity and other vital supplies.

Here's a list of resources available Friday.

These sites offer meals and water.

  •  BREC Burbank Park Soccer Fields, 12400 Burbank Drive (8 a.m. until supplies run out Friday and Saturday)
  • 1544 Harding Blvd. (3:30 p.m. until supplies run out Saturday)

These centers offer air conditioning, WiFi, charging stations and meals at designated times.

  • Leo S. Butler Community Center, 950 E. Washington St. (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday)
  • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 4000 Gus Young Ave. (noon to 6 p.m., lunch at 1:30 p.m.; dinner at 5:30 p.m. Friday)
  • Jewel J Newman Community Center, 4000 Gus Young Ave., (1 to 3 p.m. Friday)

These locations offer free ice.

  • 9000 Airline Highway, noon to 2 p.m.
View comments