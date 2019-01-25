Environmental regulators are in emergency mode and monitoring the stability of a large phosphogypsum pile at Mosaic Fertilizer's Uncle Sam plant in St. James Parish that may be in threat of a collapse along its northern slope, state officials said Friday night.
At least 187 feet in the air, the towering, porcelain white pile of waste phosphogypsum north of Convent supports and encases giant ponds of acidic process water from the Mosaic fertilizer complex on the Mississippi River, state permit documents show.
In a Jan. 10 letter to state regulators, Mosaic issued a "Condition Critical Notice" that the north slope of the No. 4 stack is moving and that company was taking immediate actions to address the situation.
Mosaic officials said in a statement late Friday that they have been pumping process water from the No. 4 stack pond, which is supported by the shifting gypsum slope, to remove pressure on the pile and hopefully halt the movement. The water is going to other ponds on site.
Mosaic officials said they will be able to continue to operate the Mississippi River plant while the company explores longer-term technical solutions.
The slope's movement is about a half-inch per day across a 3,000-foot-long face of the pile along La. 3125, company officials said. The shifting is not visible to the eye. But state officials said the slow daily movement has resulted in a few feet of lateral shift already. The movement has not created any leaks in the supporting gypsum wall, state regulators said, and company officials said no environmental impacts have occurred.
Greg Langley, spokesman for the state Department of Environmental Quality, said DEQ officials don't believe there is an imminent danger of a sudden gypsum slope collapse but also can't say that for sure either, so the situation remains a serious one.
"There is a possibility that one of the slopes could give way," he said.
Any sudden, catastrophic failure could release the acidic water into the surrounding Uncle Sam site and possibly into surrounding lands and waterways. Langley acknowledged that such a major failure, if it did happen, could at least conceivably send the process water into Blind River and the fresh water swamps surrounding it.
Callie Neslund, a spokeswoman for Mosaic, said the process water has a pH of around 3, about equivalent to lemon juice.
The ponds inside the gypsum stacks aren't easily visible from the ground, but they are acres across, Mosaic aerial maps and documents show. Processes used to make phosphate fertilizer result in the acidic wastewater and lots of phosphogypsum, an unwanted byproduct with trace radioactivity.
Langley added that DEQ and the company have notified surrounding landowners, parish officials, the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Neslund said the handful of homeowners near the plant are southwest of gypsum pile, essentially on the opposite side of the stack from where the slope is moving.
In regulatory filings in recent months, company officials have been seeking approval from DEQ to expand the capacity of other ponds on the site and shift around water storage because extremely heavy rain in recent months has been using up capacity.
But, in a statement, Mosaic called the slope's still not fully unexplained movement a "geological event."
Neslund said the slope's shifting is related somehow to the apparent movement of the underlying soil supporting the pile, not heavy rain. She added the pile is a highly engineered and regulated structure.
Langley said the pond that is having it contents removed normally contains about 500 million gallons of process water. Neslund said about a quarter of that amount has already been shifted to other ponds on the site.
Neslund said the company is installing sensors to measure and understand the shifting and has brought in geotechnical experts to figure out how to stop the movement.
Though DEQ reached out to EPA, many have been furloughed during the government shutdown that ended Friday. Langley said EPA officials were expected at Mosaic early next week once they return to work.
Fertilizer companies, like Mosaic, mine phosphate rock and send it to processing plants where sulfuric acid is used to extract phosphorous for fertilizer used on corn, wheat and other crops.
Phosphogypsum, which is a solid waste, is difficult to reuse under current federal rules due to its radioactivity and can present a risk to ground and surface water if the material is not properly contained.
In addition to ponds, tanks and ditches, the white waste material has been stored for decades in stacks like the one in St. James that are hundreds of feet high.