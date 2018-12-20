Authorities arrested as least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Tuesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Kendrick Collins, 34, 3815 Eaton Street, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, improper lane usage, operating a vehicle while under suspension.
- Dylan Sullivan, 27, 44390 Marie Drive, Hammond, first-offense DWI, hit and run, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, drug possession, driver's license suspended or revoked.