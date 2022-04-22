The longtime grief counselor was devastated by her own grief.
Velma Matthews, a Baton Rouge minister, said her grief episode was brought on by an arduous two-month bout with COVID-19 a year ago.
“I was sick as I could be,” said Matthews, 63.
The sickness not only took a toll on Matthews’ body — some effects of which still lingers — but also on her mind.
“It was hard and I had to press my way through,” Matthews said. “And I had to keep holding on to my hope. I had to keep saying tomorrow’s going to be a better day. I had to encourage myself in the Lord.”
It’s her experience with COVID, grief and the grace of God that is the impetus behind Matthews’ latest stage play, “You Don’t Know What I’ve Been Through.”
The play is set for noon, April 30 at the Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd., Baton Rouge.
“It’s a way I believe God has given me to minister to the hearts and the souls of people, people who are grieving. Grief is all around us,” said Matthews, who has a master's degree in pastoral counseling, a bachelor's in agriculture economics and has studied psychology and counseling at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and Liberty University.
The production will be preceded by a seminar from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. led by Laura Jack, national compassion communication coach, bestselling author and founder of The Compassion Code Academy in Austin, Texas.
“You Don’t Know What I’ve Been Through” follows the familiar Grace family. Despite its trials and tribulations, the Grace family overcomes obstacles because of the grace of God.
“The Grace family has been away for 2½ years. We all have been through some horrific things,” said Matthews, who has written two previous plays on the family in 2018 and 2019. “All of us are part of the Grace family.”
The theme for the play is based on Corinthians 12:9: “My grace is sufficient for you, for my strength is made perfect in weakness.”
God’s grace was enough to get her through a dark period, Matthews said.
She said she would sit alone in her room in the silence.
“I thought I was going to die. Literally, I was messed up,” Matthews said. “My body is still going through some things I believe is from COVID. ... Because of the grace of God, I’m alive. God’s grace brought me through this.”
During her illness, Matthews said she would get regular calls of encouragement from Jack, whom Matthews was familiar with but had never met before.
"It wasn't a sermon. She wasn't preaching to me. It was simple words, and it made me feel good," Matthews said. "She played an instrumental part in helping me through grief."
Matthews has since sat under Jack's teachings at The Compassion Code Academy, a "comprehensive communication and leadership coaching program where empathetic leaders are nurtured back to wholeness."
"She teaches us to love ourselves," Matthews said.
“You Don’t Know What I’ve Been Through" will consist of four scenes. Matthews said the play will also deal with several issues, including recent killings, suicide and war.
"Grief is not just about death," Matthews said. "People are grieving but it's not just about death. And if we don't allow God to do what he does, then those emotions will get trapped in our souls."
For tickets ($30), call Lois Comena at (225) 636-1449. For other information, email velma1516@cox.net or go to velmamatthews.com or laurajack.com.