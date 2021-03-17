Seven people escaped safely after their tugboat caught fire on the Mississippi river around 2 a.m. Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Sherriff's Office said in a news release.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department, along with the St. George Fire Department, responded to the the fire and staffed the EBRSO’s fire and safe boats, EBRSO said. The fire was put under control at 8:49 A.M. No hazardous materials were released, the release said.
The tugboat was located at mile marker 249 on the Mississippi River in north Baton Rouge.
EBRSO piloted the boats while the fire crews tackled the fire, EBRSO said. Exxon Mobile sent some resources and personnel to help with the response.
The US Coast Guard arrived on scene and will oversee the investigation.
All agencies involved train together regularly for incidents like this, EBRSO said. This was the first fire on the Mississippi River that all agencies have responded to together.