Louisiana State University will move into Phase 3 of coronavirus restrictions on Monday, March 8, following Gov. John Bel Edwards plan to move Louisiana into Phase 3.
Students will still be required to wear face covings on campus and follow CDC guidelines for social distancing, according to LSU’s Roadmap to Spring.
Indoor meetings and events will be limited to 50% capacity, not to exceed 250 attendees. Outdoor meetings and events will be limited to 50% capacity, with no maximum number of attendees.
Outdoor venues are encouraged over indoor gatherings. However, LSU still encourages meetings and events to be held virtually, whenever possible.
All meetings and events with more than 10 in-person attendees will still require written approval. Effective Monday, student organizations can request changes for any events scheduled in TigerLink for Saturday, March 20, or later.
More information on event requirements and approval forms can be found here.