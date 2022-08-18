The timing wasn’t perfect for Chandler Whitfield’s homecoming, but the Southern receiver isn’t complaining about how his college career has intersected with Southern University.
During his fourth year of college and second year as a Jaguar, the former Zachary star finds himself fitting into the up-tempo offense brought in by coach Eric Dooley.
“It’s real exciting,” Whitfield said Thursday. “Ever since I was young I wanted to be a Jaguar, and it's crazy how it ended up turning out for me. It’s a blessing in disguise, and I’m ready to be here.
“Yeah (the offense fits). It’s high tempo, spread, get the ball out fast, run downhill, everything you need. Across the middle deep balls, post bubbles. You name it, I love it.”
Whitfield was an explosive all-state wide receiver just a few miles up Highway 61, catching 60 passes for 1,349 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior. He helped the Broncos win Class 5A state titles in 2017 and 2018.
He was heavily recruited by Dooley, then at Prairie View, but eventually signed with UL-Monroe in 2019.
In two seasons at UL-Monroe, Whitfield caught 22 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown. He caught 14 passes for 152 yards as a Jaguar last season and should be getting more work beginning in September.
“No doubt about it, he brings speed and experience,” Dooley said. “He played at a different university and made some plays.
"I know him from the high school ranks. I see him coming into his own, doing things I saw him do when I recruited him. I’m excited to see what he’s going to do this fall.”
Whitfield has caught the eye of the quarterbacks battling for the starting job. Besean McCray calls him “a great player who will do great things.” Backup Harold Blood calls him “a warrior; I love him. He’s going to give you everything, every play, every down.”
He’s also likely going to pitch in on special teams as a return man. Dooley said he’s working as the first-team punt returner after returning two last season. He led the Jaguars with 184 kickoff return yards on nine chances, including a 65-yard return.
Whitfield said he connected quickly with Dooley and the offensive staff, spending extra time in the winter and summer getting into the playbook and strengthening his 5-foot-10, 170-pound frame.
“Every day, me and my little brother were out at the park, getting the work in,” he said. “Us as a team, too, we put in a lot of work in summer and the winter with the coaching staff. The work has been put in, we got to go get it.”
Practice notes
Starting guards Brian Williams and Bernard Childs sat out Thursday’s practice in red jerseys while working on the side. Williams had a walking boot on his right foot. Kyree Wade and Eli Fields filled their spots. ... DB Rodney Johnson also sat out practice. ... WRs Isaiah Taylor and Cassius Allen have changed jersey numbers. Taylor will wear No. 0 and Allen No. 2.