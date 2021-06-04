School’s out, which means Louisiana’s statewide summer reading program is underway.
This year’s theme — “Tails and Tales” — is all about animals.
The annual initiative led by the State Library of Louisiana is free and open to readers of all ages. For children, however, there’s a special focus: to prevent summer learning loss.
“Reading during the summer break is critical for students to retain knowledge learned in the previous school year,” Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said in announcing the campaign. “Students who don’t read throughout the summer are at risk of falling behind, and, by the end of sixth grade, children who consistently lose reading skills over the summer will be two years behind their classmates.”
That’s why summer reading is so important, he added.
State library officials cite studies showing that kids who read during summer recess return to school at or above previous reading levels. The library system plans to get children and teens excited about reading by complementing it with various online and – now that the pandemic is easing up – in-person activities, like its popular “grab-and-go” craft sessions.
COVID-prompted stay-home orders forced state library staff to get creative on the digital front. And while it’s increasingly safe to resume public gatherings, the statewide system plans to incorporate what it learned this past year about finding new ways to interact with patrons online, State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton explained in a press release.
The dedication of library staff, she said, “will ensure that the summer reading program will continue to be as successful as it has been in the last 38 years.”
Those registered with the state’s Talking Books and Braille Library are also welcome to participate.
For more information, go to state.lib.la.us.