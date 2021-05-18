Some Baton Rouge-area schools were planning to stay closed Wednesday and even into Thursday after heavy rains flooded much of the area Monday night.
The West Baton Rouge School District told parents of elementary and middle school students not to report to school on Wednesday or Friday. High school students who are scheduled to take an exam must report on both days, but they will be dismissed on a half-day schedule. Employees must report to work.
The Dunham School in Baton Rouge will be closed Wednesday. The school said in a Facebook post that there was "significant standing water on campus" and the Lower School carpool was inaccessible. Middle and Upper School students will learn remotely. The school was expecting to open Thursday.
Check back later for more school closures as they are announced.