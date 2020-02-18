A year ago when Southern visited LSU for an early season midweek game, the Jaguars slogged through a 17-4 loss that was no harbinger of its conference title to come.
The Jaguars committed four errors, collected six hits, walked nine Tigers, threw two wild pitches and committed a balk. They trailed 17-0 before putting up some garbage time runs in the final two innings.
Those days are gone.
On Tuesday, Southern couldn’t pull an upset like it did in the teams’ second meeting last year, but showed progress in a year’s time in an 8-3 loss to LSU at Alex Box Stadium.
This time, Southern jumped ahead 2-0, cleaned up its fielding, had seven hits, issued six walks and scored a run late, showing it wasn’t going to quit.
“We’re making strides; we’re looking to improve each day,” second-year coach Kerrick Jackson said. “Our guys are going to fight. That’s never going to be a problem. We have to be smarter baseball players.”
After falling behind, LSU unleashed three home runs and collected 12 hits against seven Southern pitchers, who stranded 10 LSU baserunners.
Southern’s William Nelson hit an RBI single in the second inning and Frankie Montesino followed with a sacrifice fly for the early lead. LSU took control with three runs in the third inning but Southern fought to keep the score close.
In the ninth inning, freshman pinch hitters Derrick Mays and Jahli Hendricks got a double and single, respectively, and Mays scored on a groundout by Javonte Dorris. The Jaguars forced LSU’s ninth inning pitcher Chase Costello to throw 29 pitches, the most of the night.
Junior centerfielder and team leader Hampton Hudson said the team’s youth showed in the dugout, too.
“We’re trying to find an identity and a competitive spirit,” Hudson said. “You saw that in the middle innings. We didn’t have the fire we needed to push and push when we got ahead. We kind of relaxed. Then LSU got a couple of runs and it put us down.”
Jackson was hoping for better after splitting four game last weekend but knows his team’s youth is going to result in early season struggles.
“We made too many mistakes, didn’t throw enough strikes,” Jackson said. “We got caught in between at times at the plate, so we didn’t have many quality at bats. We had some chances to extend our lead and didn’t take advantage.
“We’ve got young players that are inexperienced, who get caught up in the emotions of things. We got carried away. We’ve got to coach them up, so they handle themselves better in these situations.”
Southern had two runners thrown out on the bases and struck out eight times. But defensively the Jaguars turned a double play and Nelson threw out a runner trying to steal in four attempts.
“When we gave them a little opening, they exposed it,” Jackson said. “It was 3-2 (count) and we call a fastball in, we leave it middle, they don’t miss. You hang a breaking ball in a 1-1 count, they don’t miss.”
LSU coach Paul Mainieri was complimentary of the Jaguars’ effort.
“(Southern) is so disciplined,” he said. “They really looks sharp out there. Their pitchers all did a good job. They're not a bunch of softball guys. They were all throwing the ball with some stiffness in there. Our guys had to bear down against them. I think they're going to get nothing but better going forward.”