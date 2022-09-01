First-year Southern coach Eric Dooley has a comfort level at A.W. Mumford Stadium after spending 14 years there as an assistant before accepting the head job nine months ago.
But when he leads the Jaguars onto the field against Florida Memorial on Saturday at 6 p.m. for the Pete Richardson Classic, he’ll experience something that runs much deeper.
Try as he might, he can’t anticipate what his emotions will be like when the whistle blows for the kickoff of his first game as the head man.
“Every day since I accepted the job, I’ve been going through it trying to figure it out,” Dooley said Tuesday. “It’s a level of excitement ... I didn’t think even when I got here as a young coach, going to games and watching (former baseball coach) Roger Cador, Pete Richardson, (former basketball coach) Ben Jobe, you don’t see yourself in those shoes.
“The Lord has blessed me, and I have that opportunity. I’m excited. I don’t know how it’s going to be. I can’t imagine it because I didn’t imagine me being here. It’s here now. On Sept. 3, I’ll find out.”
There’s a lot at stake for Dooley, who is tasked to spark a return to the Southern glory days of his mentor, Richardson, when the Jaguars won four Black national championships. The tempo offense that he runs aims to put Dooley's personal stamp on the program.
During his 12-year absence from the program, he’s slowly crawled up the professional ladder and into the driver’s seat.
“All I wanted to do was be the best receiver coach in the nation,” he said. “The opportunities presented themselves, and as I moved up things started opening up for me.”
Last year’s team went 4-7, the first losing season in 10 years for the Jaguars. Dooley has restocked the roster with 46 new faces, many from the transfer portal.
The offense is likely to be in the hands of junior college transfer Besean McCray, who came out of spring practice as the starter.
The defense is looking for better results, building around a strong front seven highlighted by tackles Camron Peterson and Jason Dumas, and end Jordan Lewis, who will get mixed in at linebacker. The secondary has nine new faces and is looking to bounce back from a rough 2021.
“We’re really excited to put the product of our preparation on the field,” wide receiver August Pitre said. “We did a lot of hard work over the summer, in the weight room, on the field. We’re ready to see the fruits of our labor.”
Southern is taking on an NAIA opponent that is already 1-0 in the Lions, who held off Edward Waters, 39-34, last week. FMU ran out to a 26-0 lead but had to hold off the visitors to give new coach Bobby Rome his first career victory.
Quarterback Antoine Williams threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns, and Antwan Davis had four sacks. Still, the Lions do not compete at the same level as Southern.
Dooley is adamant his team won’t take any team for granted this season, and the players echo his sentiments.
“You don’t overlook anybody,” Peterson said. “They are a team. They prepare and practice like everybody. We pay attention to details, make sure we focus on little keys we can lock in trying to get whatever we can. We give everything we’ve got, every bit of preparation and effort we would give any other opponent.”
Said Pitre: “I like to say we’re true competitors. True competitors go into every contest 100 percent in everything you do, no matter who you play against. We’re ready to throw every punch, everything we have in our arsenal or tool box at our opponent.
“Every bullet is in the clip. We’re ready to let it out on Saturday.”