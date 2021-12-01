A man fell from the American Queen steamboat into the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge late Wednesday morning, and a Coast Guard search is underway.
The Coast Guard in New Orleans received a radio call at 2:03 a.m. Wednesday from the American Queen saying a crewmember fell overboard and that the crew had launched a man-overboard rescue boat.
Coast Guard officials said the American Queen crew member went overboard near mile marker 229, which is just downstream of the I-10 Bridge over the river.
A six-mile stretch of the river north and south of the I-10 Bridge was closed to deep-draft commercial vessels, Coast Guard officials said in a statement.
The Coast Guard has a helicopter, a 29-foot response boat and the cutter Kickapoo looking for the crew member.
The East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's marine unit and LSU Police officers are also looking for the missing person, Coast Guard officials said.
The American Queen is billed by its owner as the "the largest steamboat ever built" and is the flagship paddlewheeler of the American Steamboat Co., which offers cruises up and own the river.