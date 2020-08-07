Cox Communications on Friday donated 135,000 masks to the health system that runs the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, a week after donating 100,000 masks to the Ochsner Health System.
“I can’t thank our medical workers enough for their heroic work during this unprecedented time,” Anthony Pope, senior vice president and region manager for Cox’s Southeast Region, said in a statement. “The 235,000 masks are part of our effort to support healthcare heroes for all the work they’re doing, daily, on the front lines of this unprecedented health crisis.”
Cox said it is donating more than $2.2 million of masks across 12 hospitals in the markets Cox serves.
Cox spokesman David D'Aquin said the cable company had donated $400,000 worth of personal protective equipment in the Capital area to help front-line workers.