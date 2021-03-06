Elaine Guerin, 70, from Baton Rouge, is a breast cancer survivor who became cancer free in July of 2020. She was hesitant about taking the COVID-19 vaccine because of her recent battle with the disease.
So her friend Connie Spears, 63, from Zachary, said they should go get vaccinated together.
"Go take the shot," Guerin said. "You take a chance with your health every time you walk out your door."
Guerin was among the roughly 1,000 people who got the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at a Saturday event organized at Gloryland Baptist Church by Baton Rouge General, Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Louisiana and 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge. It was among the parish's first mass COVID-19 vaccination events in North Baton Rouge.
With the help of the National Guard, participants were able to get vaccinated quickly and efficiently, without standing in a line.
The event was quickly organized after Baton Rouge General learned last Friday that it would receive an extra supply of 1,000 doses. Volunteers with 100 Black Men, a nonprofit organization that works with disenfranchised children, promoted the event and volunteered Saturday.
City leaders are trying to address an at-times uneven rollout of coronavirus vaccines. In East Baton Rouge Parish, less than a third of people who have received vaccines are Black, even though about half of the parish's population is Black, according to state Department of Health data.
Courtney Philips, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health, says it is critical to hold events like this one to show the Black community that people are getting vaccinated, so they feel encouraged and comfortable.
“We want to make sure people all across the state are vaccinated, not just across the general population, but every nook and cranny across our state,” Philips said.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome vowed to increase access to the coronavirus vaccine in communities of color after a National Public Radio story about the lack of vaccination sites in predominantly Black and Hispanic areas in southern cities focused heavily on Baton Rouge.
At the time, only three of the 25 sites in the parish were in North Baton Rouge, an area with a far larger Black population than the southern parts of the city.
The North Baton Rouge area does not have as many health care provider sites, like pharmacies or doctors' offices, so it’s important to create alternatives, Philips said. Churches are stepping up to fill that role.
Last Friday and Saturday, 2,220 doses of the vaccine were administered over two days at Live Faith Christian Center, and 400 doses were administered during an event at Star Hill Baptist Church on Saturday.
At Shiloh Baptist Church, a worship center just north of Florida Boulevard near interstate 110, about 220 people were slated to get vaccines Saturday, as part of an ongoing effort by Our Lady of the Lake to get vaccines into underserved communities and close a racial gap in who is getting vaccinated. The health system has partnered with about two dozen churches across the greater Baton Rouge region to sign people up for shots and bring vaccine clinics to them.
Tasha Clark-Amar, CEO of the Baton Rouge Council of Aging, an organization that provides services for seniors in the parish, said senior citizens who are not mobile will be able to receive the vaccination at their own residence within the next week.
Staff writer Sam Karlin contributed to this report.