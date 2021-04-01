A firefighter has suffered second-degree steam burns and been treated by EMS as the Baton Rouge Fire Department works to extinguish a three-story furniture store fire on Plank Road, BRFD says.
The call for the fire department came in at 11:38 a.m, concerning a building fire at In and Out Furniture, located at 4585 Plank Road. Plank Road is closed to thru traffic.
This is a very dangerous fire for firefighters, BRFD says. The inventory inside the building makes it very difficult to extinguish and poses many threats to firefighters' safety.
BRFD asks that people to avoid the area.
This story will be updated as more details become available.