The classic refrain for football teams that have been routed is to have a short memory.
That's what Southern plans to do after Saturday’s 65-17 thumping by LSU at Tiger Stadium.
It was a disappointing final score in a game Jaguar Nation had dreamed of for decades. There were five turnovers, an inability to unleash the passing game and a defense that was powerless in slowing down a ticked off LSU offense.
One thing that first-year Southern coach Eric Dooley crowed about was that the Jaguars never quit.
Dooley bristled at the idea that his team wasn’t ready to play, despite the fact that the score got out of hand in the first quarter.
“Of course we were prepared,” he said. “Things happen, you have to make adjustments, and I thought the kids did that for the most part. The thing I got out of it was they fought for 60 minutes. There was no quit in them.”
That's the silver lining as Southwestern Athletic Conference play begins Saturday against Texas Southern. Southern lost at least three games in the fourth quarter last year, which could have flipped its record from 4-7 to 7-4.
The Jaguars tried to overcome four lost fumbles against LSU. They went to the running game, which utilized their strength: the offensive line. The 201 yards rushing and 4.8 yards per carry were eye-catching stats.
“Big shoutout to the O-line,” said running back Jerodd Sims, who rushed for 79 yards on 15 carries. “They opened holes, stayed on blocks, were consistent in their protection. They allowed us to do our job. We had the easy part.”
Southern scored the final 10 points. A nice catch for a 29-yard gain by Rudy Dyson set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Karl Ligon. Dooley called timeout with one second left to try a 29-yard field goal, which Luke Jackson made. That was a signal the Jaguars would fight to the end.
“We were in a deep hole we dug ourselves into, but you’ve got to keep playing,” said defensive back Benny McCray, whose 94-yard interception return gave Southern its first TD and was the third by the defense in two games. “Coach tried to keep us positive. We made some bad plays, but it’s a 60-minute game and we had time to respond. It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”
There will be better days and better starts for Southern this season. The Jaguars won't always fumble away the opening kickoff and fall behind 37-0 in the first quarter.
The defense kept coming, though. Tackle Joshua Donald had a sack and another tackle for loss. Jordan Lewis got his 36th career sack. McCray and Corione Harris had interceptions. Jakobi Jones had eight tackles and Ckelby Givens had a nice tackle for loss, bringing down a ball carrier from the backside. Southern had six tackles for loss.
The Jaguars also eliminated the penalties that plagued them the week before. They had two for 8 yards after racking up 16 for 135 against Florida Memorial. That showed some maturity and focus.
Dooley and his staff also will be looking for the good parts that may not have been so apparent. Southern will need something to build on going against Texas Southern on a neutral field in the Arlington Classic.
TSU (0-2, 0-1) is already down one in the SWAC West standings and in a bit more of urgency mode. It also has one of the best quarterbacks in the SWAC in Andrew Body, who was named conference player of the week after leading his team past the Jaguars last year.
“You have to have some success,” Dooley said. “We’re about to get into SWAC football, so you want to build on some type of success. We didn’t have the game we thought we would have. Those guys corralled themselves and kept fighting.”
Bus trip
The Southern Quarterback Club is sponsoring a bus trip for the Southern-Texas Southern game in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday. The bus leaves at 4 a.m. Saturday for the 4 p.m. game. For more information, call (225) 939-5906 or email rjarvis79@yahoo.com.