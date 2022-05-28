Coming to Baton Rouge to start Capital City Church was not on Benjamin Comer's "bucket list" two years ago.
Comer and his wife, Shelly, launched the church at 7602 Innovation Park Drive last September after 23 years of ministry and nonprofit work in New Orleans.
"We felt God directing us to come to Baton Rouge," said Comer, a native of Morgan City. "We didn't grasp the reasoning behind that because there are already a lot of great churches here."
Systemic by nature with an acumen for planning, Comer said he's learned to put his plans aside for the plans of God.
"This is all God's idea. We're just being the servants of what he's asked us to be. But he's the one that's going to grow and sustain us and help us be able to minister to the people," he said.
Capital City Church allows the Comers to become lead pastors for the first time after spending years as associate ministers.
"This was not our dream job," he said. "This was not on our bucket list. We're just being obedient to what God has called us to do."
God's plan for Comer's life was evident early on. He was raised in a Christian home and gave his life to Christ at age 6.
"I just really felt compelled that my sin was separating me from God. I was in my home," he said. "My parents has taught me the Bible my whole life. ...(My father) made sure I knew what I was committing to."
Comer, 51, was called to ministry at age 12 and started charting a course to be a missionary. He said he felt God's call after listening to the preaching of a missionary to India at a youth gathering in West Monroe.
He went on to attend Baylor University to study math secondary education and then felt God calling him to Russia. He saw his education degree as a way to get into countries that might not otherwise accept traditional missionaries.
"I did go to Russia for three months after I graduated to help start some churches there, but ultimately God's plan was for me to use that educational training in public schools in New Orleans," said Comer, who was ordained by the Assemblies of God denomination.
After two years teaching high school, Comer left to take on church plant ministry and nonprofits, along with Shelly, a native of New Orleans.
The couple was striving in those areas when God called them to Baton Rouge in September 2020 to begin the work of planting Capital City Church.
Comer said God sent people to the church plant, it was blessed with financial resources and it overcame COVID challenges and delays on the way to an official grand opening on Sept. 26, 2021.
"Overall, we're really thankful," Comer said. "We've been welcomed with open arms by so many of the churches here in Baton Rouge, where many of them have given financially to us. ...I just love learning new things and the new experiences. That's just part of the journey God has asked us to do."
Two constants in Comer's journey has been prayer and Bible reading.
"One of the things my parents instilled in me is the only way you're going to grow in your relationship with Christ is to spend time with him. They modeled that in the way they spent time in prayer," he said.
Comer said he has read the Bible through each year since his junior year of high school. One of his faithful practices is honing in a particular Scripture in what he calls the SOAP method. The acronym stands for scripture, observation, application and prayer.
"It really disciplines you to be intentional: OK, what is God speaking to me today? What is this Scripture? What is it saying," he said.
Prayer and Bible reading plans are stressed at Capital City Church. Comer said it's part of helping people get through challenges times such as COVID, sky-high inflation, war and other factors.
"There's no letup of the pressure. We're just trying to be an encouraging factor," Comer said.
For more on Capital City Church, call 225-431-4849 or go to https://mycapitalcitychurch.org.