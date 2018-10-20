Lights on Afterschool
WHAT: Big Buddy joining hundreds of children, parents, business and community leaders in the national initiative to celebrate the achievements of afterschool students and draw attention to the need for more afterschool programs to serve the millions of children nationwide who are unsupervised and at risk each weekday afternoon.
WHEN: 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Big Buddy, 1415 Main St.
DETAILS: Families can take part in STEM-focused activities presented by area businesses and industries.
CAAWS fundraiser
WHAT: 25th annual Santa CAAWS fundraiser for the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4. Preregister for early access at 9 a.m.
WHERE: BREC’s Perkins Road Community Park, 7122 Perkins Road
INFORMATION: caaws.org/santa-caaws
DETAILS: Bring your dogs, cats, family, friends and other pets to have their picture taken with Santa. Multiple photo packages are available at the website. Preregistration is available online through Oct. 31 and includes a 10 percent discount. CAAWS will offer free microchipping from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for animals that had their picture taken. CAAWS is a nonprofit organization committed to the well-being of animals through spay/neuter programs, adoption of homeless animals, education about responsible animal ownership and the humane treatment of animals.
Philanthropy Day
WHAT: National Philanthropy Awards Day sponsored by the Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater Baton Rouge chapter
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6
WHERE: Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.
TICKETS/INFO: afpbatonrouge.afpnet.org
DETAILS: To be honored at the event, which celebrates individuals and corporations striving to make an impact in the community, are Rubicon — Outstanding Leadership in Corporate Philanthropy; John Turner and Jerry Fischer — Outstanding Philanthropist; Diane and Johnny Tate — Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser; Danielle Mack — Outstanding Professional Fundraiser; The Charles Lamar Family Foundation — Outstanding Philanthropic Foundation; Mid-City Redevelopment Alliance — Outstanding Philanthropic Service Organization; St. Joseph's Academy — Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy; Susan and Richard Lipsey — The Spirit of Giving Award; Dr. Rick Rauch — The Legacy Award; Knock Knock Museum founders Kelli Stevens, Cricket Gordon, Kelli Harton, Asa Bowlin, Staci Duhé and Cate Heroman — Board of Directors Award.