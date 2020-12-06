Ever since Jescenia Crenshaw was evacuated by boat from her Denham Springs home during the August 2016 flood, she’s wanted to return home.
The public housing complex on Eugene Street that the 90-year-old had lived in for more than 40 years was inundated by 6 feet of water, destroying all of her possessions and forcing her into temporary housing until the property could be rebuilt.
She is still waiting.
“We miss it back there because we all got along,” Crenshaw said. “We didn’t have to be calling the police all the time — we never had that. Everybody got along back then, and we sure wish we could find another place like that.”
A return to the old property appears unlikely. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided a $10.6 million grant to rebuild, but the agency rules require the homes be raised by six or eight feet, said Fred Banks, executive director of the Denham Springs Housing Authority.
Instead, a plot of land nearby, currently occupied by a vacant concrete plant, has been identified a better alternative to quickly rebuild the multi-family complex because it will not require elevation.
“The area where we are located now, to demo it and then raise it would be a considerable expense to do that,” Banks said. “You would have your people going up a hill to get in a unit. Most of these are elderly and disabled people and some of them have been in affordable housing 15 or 20 years or longer.”
Now, a dispute over zoning is further delaying the move.
The property is currently zoned I-1 and I-2 Industrial, and the property’s owner, Kenneth Holland, requested the Denham Springs City Council rezone it to R-3 Residential so a sale to the housing authority can go through.
But residents of a neighborhood near the proposed location have raised concerns about multi-family housing being built in their neighborhood. They have voiced opposition at Livingston Parish planning and zoning meetings.
“This is just a single-family neighborhood,” said Patrick Harris, a retired 72-year-old who lives a couple hundred feet from the vacant concrete plant near Centerville Street. “It’s always been that way and we want it to stay that way.”
The neighbors also say nearby train tracks will make the property unlivable for the residents of the public housing complex.
The Zoning and Planning commission voted in March to deny the request, but the final decision will be made by the city council at a Tuesday meeting. The commission is made up of appointed volunteers who cannot make decisions on behalf of the city.
The vote was delayed because the city council began holding its meetings remotely in March amid the coronavirus pandemic and Mayor Gerard Landry said he wanted to give the public an opportunity to weigh in on the decision. Now that council meetings are again in person, dozens of people are expected to appear at Tuesday’s meeting to oppose the project, Landry said.
Banks called the neighbors concerns overblown and said the proposed location is “ideal” for the complex.
“A lot of it is just nothing but lies,” he said. “(The old) facility only had one police call all year and that was not by any tenant, that was by somebody that came from the outside.
Banks said the property was a "model facility."
"I’d live in it myself if I had to, it wouldn’t bother me,” he said.
The neighborhood where the flooded housing authority property is located is historically Black, and the neighborhood around Centerville Street is historically White, said Clark Forrest, president of the Edward Livingston Historical Association.
Banks said the racial divisions between the two areas of town may be playing into the resistance from the people living near the proposed locations.
The old property housed mostly Black, elderly people who can’t afford to pay much in rent, Banks said.
“I have to be really concerned about that,” he said. “We have Section 8 units all over this neighborhood. All over this parish, we have Section 8 units and people don’t object because they don’t even know. We run safe, sanitary and decent affordable housing and we’re proud of it.”
Harris denied Banks’ characterization of the dispute. He said he’d rather see a commercial enterprise take over the property than any sort of housing because of the train noise.
“Race has nothing to do with it,” Harris said. “I don’t care what color you are. If you go sit down there where they’re going to build and let a train come by, it will rattle you. I don’t care if you’re black, white, green or blue, nobody needs to live that close to a railroad track.”
If the zoning request is denied on Tuesday, Banks said he may have to return the money to rebuild to FEMA and doesn’t know what he’ll do next.
Crenshaw, who has lived in Denham Springs her whole life, fondly remembers raising her nine children at the old property with her husband. Four went on to become school teachers and one was a U.S. attorney.
“We thought it would be about a year and we’d be back in the place,” Crenshaw said. “A lot of the people had to find somewhere to live and aren’t even in Louisiana with family. It’s hard to find a place and place you can afford. That was a place we could all afford.”
She keeps in contact with her old neighbors, many of whom are hoping they can return to the old property.
“Back there was the best. We miss it,” Crenshaw said.