The No. 19 LSU softball team was dominated Saturday at Tiger Park by No. 9 Florida 6-1, one night after the Tigers did the same to the visitors.
Florida freshman pitcher Lexie Delbrey took a no-hit shutout into the seventh inning of her second career conference win. LSU’s Shelbi Sunseri spoiled it with a home run, which was the Tigers only bright spot of the day.
LSU (32-18, 11-9 SEC) committed four errors on routine plays, and pitchers Shelby Wickersham and Raelin Chaffin combined to surrender 12 hits and at least one run in the first five innings. Half of the runs were unearned.
“Bad softball,” LSU coach Beth Torina tersely said. “We didn’t play well at all. When you look at the scoreboard — 12 hits (allowed), four errors, two hits on our side — just a poorly played game.
"I think our offense got frustrated early and didn’t have a great response, and it leaked into everything we were doing.”
On Friday night, LSU scored three runs in the first inning and had a season-high 17 hits. This time it was Florida’s turn to start fast with a 2-0 lead. Wickersham (2-5) allowed a solo home run to the second batter, Cheyenne Lindsey, and three more singles for another run. She left the game after loading the bases.
LSU escaped further trouble in the second on a double play ball after a video review, but the Tigers couldn’t stop the Gators from adding to their lead against Chaffin. Back-to-back errors by Sydney Peterson and Ali Newland allowed a third-inning run, and Georgia Clark booted a two-out grounder behind first to allow a run-scoring single by Katie Kistler.
Skylar Wallace had a run-scoring double in the fifth to close the scoring for the Gators (37-13, 12-11).
Sunseri appeared to have a two-run homer that could have made it a 5-2 game in the fourth inning, but Kistler in left field leaped at the wall to tap it back into the field and catch it with her throwing hand. She also made a nice running catch in the left-field corner to rob Taylor Pleasants of an extra-base hit and a possible run in the sixth.
Sunseri’s solo homer to lead off the seventh finished Delbrey, and pinch hitter Morgan Smith doubled for LSU’s other hit.
Delbrey entered the game with six starts and 22 innings of SEC experience. She walked three, hit one batter and struck out three, all in the first inning. Until Sunseri’s home run, her 14th, LSU didn’t have a runner reach third base.
“Honestly, it was lazy,” Sunseri said. “We didn’t have a lot of effort, we made errors, we didn’t have energy and play LSU softball like we normally do. I definitely don’t think we brought the energy today.
“It could have been a lot of things. Our dugout wasn’t in it, people on the field weren’t in it. Collectively we played bad. We didn’t make routine plays and it spiraled from there."
The teams meet Sunday at 11 a.m. at Tiger Park.