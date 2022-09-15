No one has to tell Southern defensive players which Texas Southern player is their biggest challenge in this week’s Southwestern Athletic Conference opener.
Sophomore quarterback Andrew Body’s image is still tattooed into the Jaguars’ collective consciousness after he torched them for 423 total yards in last season’s 35-31 upset victory.
One positive is that last week’s opponent gave Southern a glimpse of what to expect. LSU’s Jayden Daniels isn’t a carbon copy but he’s pretty close to Body, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound native of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Locking down Body will be the top task for Southern when the teams meet at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Arlington Classic at Globe Life Park.
Last year as a freshman, Body set a school record with 265.9 yards of total offense per game, and his 2,017 yards passing were fourth in school history. Against Southern, he earned SWAC Offensive Player of the Week honors after he completed 28 of 35 passes for 338 yards and rushed for 85 more. He didn’t produce a touchdown but moved the ball up and down the field, frustrating the Southern pass rush with his scrambling.
Southern transfer cornerback Benny McCray wasn’t there but started watching Body on tape hours after the LSU game was complete.
“I’ve studied him a little bit on tape,” McCray said. “It’s a big test. He can run. We’ve got to contain him, keep him in the pocket. The DBs have to stay on their man because he can scramble and make plays.
“You have to stay disciplined against quarterbacks like that. They are going to make some plays, but it’s a long game.”
Body has the ability to make it a long night, although he’s not off to a start that could be described as blistering. He completed only 7 of 17 passes for 54 yards in a season-opening loss to Prairie View. Last week he was 19 of 29 for 239 yards and one score in a 59-27 loss to North Texas. He was sacked twice and rushed for 45 yards.
“We thought he played a lot better in the second week than the first,” Texas Southern coach Clarence McKinney said. “It’s a matter of growing pains, maturing and the guys around him making plays when he needed them to. We had some other guys that stepped up and made a few plays.”
Wide receiver Derek Morton was one with seven catches for 115 yards, and running back LaDarius Owens rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Owens is another familiar face as he ran for 53 yards and two touchdowns on five carries in last year’s game vs. the Jaguars.
“He’s a very exciting quarterback who can beat you with his legs as well as his arm,” Dooley said of Body. “He’s got a lot more experience and is surrounded by some great athletes. We understand the challenge. We have to play assignment-sound football.
“We went against a young man last week who is similar, who can beat you with his legs and throw the football. Body is that same type of guy.”