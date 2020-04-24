Clearing hurdles is familiar for Chris DeGeorge, the new pastor at Parkview Baptist Church in Baton Rouge.
While hurdles on the track are nothing new to the former standout high school and college hurdler, DeGeorge jumped a few logistical hurdles during the final stages of his interview process due to the coronavirus meeting restrictions.
"It certainly was not the ideal, but we made the best of the situation," said the 39-year-old Houma native. "We did a virtual meet-and-greet where they submitted some questions to more or less get to know me and a little bit about me, a little bit about my family. And that went well."
After the meet-and-greet with members and a panel discussion with church leaders in early March, DeGeorge preached a virtual message from the empty Parkview sanctuary.
On March 22, church members voted overwhelmingly for DeGeorge, who comes to Parkview after four years as the senior pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Tupelo, Mississippi. He steps into his new role on May 1.
"The scripture outlines for us what a pastoral role looks like and that's shepherding and teaching," he said. "That includes a lot of different facets of things, but I want to be a shepherd. I want to be a teacher."
DeGeorge said the Parkview family is a good fit for him and his family — wife Celeste, and four kids ages 12, 7, 6 and 6 (one adopted from China two years ago).
"We felt like the Lord was leading us there," DeGeorge said. "Their perspective on ministry and how the Lord calls us to lead, we fit, we match up in that. We prayed that the Lord would move and work in that. It seemed like the right thing. I'm very convicted about being biblical in the way that we do church and those things. And that's Parkview's desire as well. … We really feel like it'll be a good place for us to minister and serve."
DeGeorge has served in ministry for 20 years, but he's known about his calling a lot longer.
"About 8 years old, I really remembered just knowing that I needed the Lord," DeGeorge said. "I needed salvation. I needed what he offered in grace. So I gave my heart and life to him then. I repented of my offense against him and asked him to be my Lord."
The four or five years after that represented a watershed period in his life as he learned what it was to follow Jesus, DeGeorge said.
"A lot of things in my life from that moment really made me, I guess, who I am today through ups and downs," he said. "I'm really thankful for the grace of the Lord, which is sufficient for all our failures and weaknesses even after that moment of salvation."
DeGeorge's spiritual journey took another significant step at age 16 while attending a summer camp.
"I just really overwhelmingly felt that summer that the Lord was calling me to be a pastor," he said. "I wasn't really sure what that looked like or how it would happen. Through counsel with my pastor at the time in Houma, I just really felt like the Lord would reveal that to me in time. … I came away from that youth camp experience feeling like that's what the Lord was calling me to do."
He then got involved in different aspects of ministry — from music to youth to education.
"All of it, in the end, was a pastoral position in some form or capacity," he said. "It really prepared me for what I'm doing now in the sense of a lead pastor."
The future preacher also took the time to enjoy sports. He excelled in the hurdles in high school and finished as the 1998 Class 5A state runner-up and earned a track scholarship to Nicholls State University in Thibodaux.
He tore his hamstring as a sophomore in college, essentially ending his track career. But by then, DeGeorge said he wasn't as committed to track as he was committed to God, getting involved in a campus ministry group.
"The Lord used sports — track and field — to get me to Nicholls, and then he used Nicholls to get me into ministry," DeGeorge said. "I was really more engaged with ministry than I was in continuing a career or anything like in track. So it was just a natural time to transition from that into ministry."
After three years at Nicholls, DeGeorge ended his pursuit of an education degree and headed to New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He went on to earn a bachelor's in Christian ministry and a master's of divinity while also working in part-time ministry positions.
In 2011, he became the lead pastor of a church in Brookhaven, Mississippi, for four years. In 2016, he moved to Tupelo before accepting the post at Parkview.
God continues to be at work in his life, DeGeorge said, referencing Philippians 1:6: "Being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus."
"That's the one (scripture) that I've really been reflecting on the last four of five weeks, just kind of preparing to start a new ministry position that I'm not all I need to be in," said DeGeorge, who earned a doctorate in ministry in 2018 from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, North Carolina. "I'm just thankful the Lord is still working on me."
THINK about that
Philippians 4:8-9: "Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things. Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me — put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you."
We've got a lot on our minds these days. During this time of isolation, quarantine and social distancing, we have plenty of time to think, ponder, reminisce, reflect and meditate. Unfortunately, I'm afraid too many of us are confined in our homes dwelling on negative thoughts and making ourselves sick. Too busy worried about the virus, the children, the bills, all the bad news. Fearful and worried. We will never have peace that way. Letting the enemy take control of our minds and thoughts instead of remembering that God — yes! — is still in control.
The Apostle Paul says to think on things that are true, noble, right, pure, lovely, admirable, excellent or praiseworthy. Those are all positive things. Just the opportunity to see another day is worthy of praise. Stop thinking about the bad reports, the dire predictions, the coronavirus death toll. Think about the good times and moments we will share with our friends, family — and even those neighbors and co-workers we've managed to avoid for years — when all this is over.
Think about those who are sick, hurting, lost and in need and pray for them. Think about and pray for the families of those who have died as a result of this terrible virus and other causes. Think of the brave heroes on the front lines, those who are thinking of others more than themselves. Thank God and pray for them. Think about the word of God and the goodness of God. Put those good thoughts into practice.