LSU didn’t hit triple digits this time, but the offensive performance was an improvement as the Tigers beat Loyola 87-49 in an exhibition game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday.

The Tigers closed the first half on a 17-1 run and poured it on after that, scoring the last 12 points of the third quarter for a 67-34 lead. It was the second exhibition win for the Tigers, who beat Langston 112-48 on Saturday.

The Tigers open the season Tuesday at home against Nicholls State.

Khayla Pointer scored 18 of her 24 points in the first half and played 29 minutes before sitting out the fourth quarter. Pointer also had five rebounds and two assists.

Jailin Cherry had 12 points on 6-of-11 shooting, and Hannah Gusters chipped in with 11. Autumn Newby had eight points and 12 rebounds, just missing her second consecutive double-double. Freshman point guard Timia Ware came off the bench to get nine points and made 2-of-3 3-pointers. LSU dominated the boards against the smaller Wolfpack with a 48-24 advantage.

Tay Cannon had 15 points to lead Loyola, an NAIA team, and Kennedy Hansberry had 12. One first-half stat that had to please first-year LSU coach Kim Mulkey was Loyola’s 8-for-24 shooting (33%).

LSU went with a slightly smaller lineup as Sarah Shematsi and Newby started in place of Awa Trasi and Faustine Aifuwa. Shematsi started the game with back-to-back 3-pointers.

LSU didn’t do everything right. The Tigers had 12 first-half turnovers, six by Cherry and five by Gusters, and finished with 20. Pointer’s first-half points came on 7-of-11 shooting. The rest of the team was 8 of 22, but closed the half 8 of 17.

A smaller lineup and turnovers sparked the second-quarter run as Ryann Payne and Cherry scored fastbreak baskets before Pointer sank a 3 and another fastbreak layup. Gusters hit 3 of 4 shots in the second half as LSU widened the lead.

LSU opens the regular season against Nicholls State on Tuesday at the PMAC at 11 a.m.