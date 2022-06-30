The Raising Cane's River Center is offering up a little winter during the summer starting July 16, when it will ice over its arena to allow kids to skate as a way to beat the heat.
The River Center has long held ice skating around Christmas time, but this is the first year it's doing it for the summer.
"We've had Ice Skating on the River for more than 30 years and it's always a cherished event," said Alysia Guin, sales and marketing manager for the Raising Cane's River Center. "Our arena is usually empty during the summer, so we decided on: What's something we could offer in the summer? What better way to spend the summer than inside an ice rink?"
The attraction comes at a time when temperatures have soared throughout South Louisiana, often pushing past 90 degrees on days when rain has not blunted the heat.
The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures in the high 80s or low 90s all the way through next week. By mid-week, the heat index — a measure of how hot it "feels" outside — could hit a scorching 105 degrees.
For $20 per person, attendees will get 75-minute skating sessions, rental of ice skates included. The sessions will run from July 16 through 31; they'll begin at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. However, a 10 a.m. session will not be offered on Sundays.
Tickets for "Summertime Skating" are on sale now.