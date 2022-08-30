Southern defensive tackle Jason Dumas captured the feelings of most college football players moving toward their first action of the season this week.
“I’ve been holding it in for a long time,” said the former St. James standout who transferred from Prairie View after last season. “Sometimes I sit quiet when we’re practicing and say, ‘Not yet, not yet.’ When we got that different opponent, it’s like all go, no brakes.”
Southern’s full-speed approach to Saturday’s game against NAIA opponent Florida Memorial at 6 p.m. in A.W. Mumford Stadium will be a launch on many levels. Eric Dooley will work his first game as the Southern head coach and will unfurl his up-tempo offense that promises explosive plays.
It couldn’t be more appropriately billed as the Pete Richardson Classic since the former Jaguars coach gave Dooley his first big break and mentored him for 13 years.
“The pulse of the team. . . we’ve been working tirelessly in August and July,” Dooley said. “What better way to start it than with the Pete Richardson Classic, a guy I came up under for so many years.
“The team is excited and ready to go. We’re at a point where everyone is ready to play against a different color (uniform). We’ve been facing one another for a long time.”
Dooley continues to play cat and mouse with naming a starting quarterback. He admitted the coaching staff has made its decision but is holding back an announcement until game time. All indications are that it will be junior college transfer Besean McCray, who has been getting the most first-team reps.
Dooley didn’t rule out playing more than one quarterback and said the game will dictate personnel rotations.
The Jaguars added five new wide receivers from last year, and 10 different players caught passes in the scrimmage two weeks ago.
“We’re ready to open it up on the big stage,” transfer wide receiver August Pitre said. “The offense is looking explosive. Running backs with big explosive runs, receivers making big explosive plays ... the line is controlling the line of scrimmage, protecting the quarterbacks. Quarterbacks are making good decisions.
"I can speak for everyone that we’re really excited to get out there and show what we can do.”
The defense also has been overhauled after a rough 2021 season. Dumas joins star defensive end Jordan Lewis and a host of new defensive backs to debut with a new look.
“I think the defense is going to play fast and physical,” Dooley said. “I like what I saw all camp long.”
The Jaguars are playing their first opener at home since 2017 and face a team that is already 1-0. FMU defeated Edward Waters, 39-34, as Darius Conley intercepted a pass with five seconds left to seal the victory. The Lions led 26-0 at halftime.
Lions quarterback Antoine Williams threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns. Dooley said his staff has no full game tape but picked up some streaming video as part of the scouting report. Southern played a simulated game last Saturday.
“We started (on the game plan) last week because we knew Florida Memorial was going to play this past Saturday, so we wanted to play a game as well,” Dooley said. “Coaches believe you become a better team the second game when you can make adjustments. We played against ourselves and were able to get some things we think FMU is going to bring to the table.
"It was a good atmosphere. The guys got a chance to fly around. We should be prepared for this Saturday coming.”
Roger that podcast
Former Southern baseball coach Roger Cador will co-host a podcast called "Choppin’ it up with Cador" with Jaguar Journal’s Perry White beginning on Monday. The podcast, which can be seen on YouTube, will cover a wide range of sports and include interviews with guests.