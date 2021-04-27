A Baton Rouge woman was arrested Tuesday after setting fire to a home with two children inside three weeks prior, Baton Rouge Fire Department said in a news release.
Shannon Blackson, 40, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count each of aggravated arson, terrorizing and criminal damage to property, records show.
On April 3, firefighters were dispatched to a house fire on Howell Drive. They arrived on scene to find flames burning through the roof, BRFD said.
Two children were home at the time and able to make it out unharmed, BRFD said. Witnesses said something was thrown through the window and then the fire started.
BRFD investigators, with help from the Baton Rouge Police Department, took Blackson into custody.