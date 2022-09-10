All of the goodwill, all of the unity, all of the tailgating and all of the good weather converging on Saturday’s historic football meeting between LSU and Southern couldn’t mask the disparity between the programs.
Southern couldn’t even stay in the game for a little while.
The Jaguars won the toss, elected to take the ball and lost it nearly as quickly on the way to a 65-17 loss in a not-quite-full Tiger Stadium, which began emptying after the halftime show.
Southern’s players felt they were ready to play but simply couldn’t overcome the early adversity. The game hype had nothing to do with it, they said.
“I don’t think so,” said defensive back Benny McCray, who scored the Jaguars’ first touchdown on a 94-yard interception return. “It was hyped, a big game, first time Southern and LSU played. We all knew the history. We were all excited more than anything.
“It was different playing in front of 100,000 people. You get an experience not a lot of people get, especially at an HBCU. At the end of the day, coach made a great plan. We knew what we needed to do. We just didn’t execute.”
Said running back Jerodd Sims: “I don’t think we were too excited or caught up in the hype. We just didn’t execute the game plan to the fullest, which is strictly on us. We were focused, we knew what the game was about and the magnitude, but we came here to win.”
One week after beating Florida Memorial 86-0 with a 42-point first quarter, the Jaguars came a whisker from having it done to them. Only the inability of LSU’s Evan Francioni to pick up a blocked punt prevented it. He inadvertently kicked the ball through the end zone for a safety rather than securing it for a touchdown. The first-quarter score settled at 37-0.
The trouble started for the Jaguars on the opening kickoff. Reginald King returned the ball but fumbled it away when he was slammed down hard by Zavier Carter. LSU’s Sage Ryan recovered at the Southern 21-yard line and the Tigers scored on quarterback Jayden Daniels’ 18-yard scramble.
That was the first of eight unanswered touchdowns by LSU, which was stung by a poor performance in a season-opening loss to Florida State. Southern tried to throw the ball early but ultimately had to scrap that game plan, but it succeeded in rushing for 201 yards, led by Jerodd Sims with 79 yards on 15 carries.
Karl Ligon added 45 on seven carries, including a 1-yard TD run late in the game. Luke Jackson capped the scoring with a 29-yard field goal on the game’s final play.
“That was there for us,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “We really wanted to open it up and throw the ball more. Sometimes you have to take what’s given to you. We were able to move the ball effectively on the ground. We tried to do some misdirection to get things going and the guys did a great job. The offensive line really did a great job tonight.”
Southern quarterback BeSean McCray threw half of his 16 passes in the first quarter and completed nine for 61 yards.
After the kickoff, Southern’s offense went three-and-out on the next two possessions and quarterback McCray threw a 29-yard pick-six to LSU’s Micah Baskerville on the first play of the next drive. LSU had four touchdowns at a point where Southern had six plays and 4 yards of offense.
After finally getting a first down, the first of two fumbles by Sims set up another LSU touchdown. LSU pushed the score to 44-0 on the second play of the second quarter when the Jaguars finally settled down.
“We fought the whole game and I’m proud of that,” BeSean McCray said. “At some point the fight has to turn into overdrive, and move the ball down the field and sustain the drive.”