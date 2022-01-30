After losing back to back games this season and trailing after three quarters against Kentucky on Sunday, LSU reached down for something extra and reached out to its most dependable player.
Khayla Pointer scored 19 of her 28 points in the final 10 minutes to lift the No. 12 Tigers to a hard-fought 78-69 victory against Kentucky before the season’s second largest crowd (8,734) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
A struggling Kentucky team with eight available players because of injuries that may have looked like an easy mark was anything but. All-American and two-time SEC Player of the Year Rhyne Howard rallied her troops to lead by one at the half and 53-48 to start the fourth quarter.
But the Tigers (18-4, 6-3 in SEC play) shook off their cold-shooting, led by Pointer who connected on six of seven shots and made all six of her free throws, to push through and hand coach Kim Mulkey her 650th head coaching victory. Mulkey became the fastest coach in men’s or women’s D-1 basketball history to reach that milestone.
Alexis Morris hit 20 points and added four assists, while Jailin Cherry and Faustine Aifuwa bounced back from a pair of subpar efforts. Cherry had 11 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals while Aifuwa had 14 points and eight rebounds.
Pointer entered the fourth quarter 3 of 12 and missing badly on some of the shots she normally makes.
“It’s no secret I was kind of struggling,” said Pointer, who added five rebounds, two steals and two assists. “Coach said to stay the course. She said a lot of stuff but that stuck in my head. My shots aren’t falling but maybe I can get Lex (Morris) a shot, or feed Faus, or get a steal on defense, something that can maybe get me going. I stayed the course. I still continue to have confidence in myself regardless how I’d been shooting.”
Pointer didn’t wait long. She tied the game quickly with a steal and layup and then a 3-point basket. She gave LSU the lead for good, 57-56, with another layup after a turnover, then scored six consecutive points. She capped that run with another steal and layup for a 65-60 lead.
Every time Kentucky chipped into the lead, LSU answered. Aifuwa made a nice one-handed tip-in and another basket inside from an awkward angle. LSU, the second worst free throw shooting team in the SEC, made seven of eight in the final 48 seconds to finish the job.
Mulkey compared the battle to exhausted heavyweight boxers each trying to outlast the other. Both teams played only seven players and the Tigers had to overcome a distinct height disadvantage.
“Somewhere along the line I said: ‘You’ve got to fight through it.’ Both teams were tired. Just keep grinding. You can’t stop shooting, you can’t stop defending.
“We knew we had our hands full with (Howard). We were undersized. They went big. We battled on the boards and didn’t win but we competed. Keep doing what you’ve been doing, just be a little bit tougher.”
Kentucky (9-9, 2-6) outrebounded LSU by only one, 35-34. Howard started slow but finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Freshman Jada Walker gave LSU fits while scoring 21 points, hitting 4-of-5 3-point shots. Dre’una Edwards in her first game back from suspension, came off the bench to get 10 points, eight rebounds but had five turnovers.
LSU suffered only eight turnovers and caused 19.
“I’m proud of the effort,” Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy said. “We came here to win, to battle. Whether we have five, six or seven if you step on that floor, we’re going to compete, leave it on that floor, and I thought we did that today.