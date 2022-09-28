A humbling loss requires a coach to keep players from hitting the panic button. It helps to have players who have been around, and defensive back Corione Harris stands out as that person for Southern.
Harris is a fifth-year senior on his third school, and he has played a vital role thus far for the Jaguars. He’s the leading tackler with 16, including a team-best 10 against Texas Southern. He also had an interception against LSU and a tackle for loss against Florida Memorial.
He also brings a ton of experience. He knows the early conference loss to Texas Southern can be overcome, and he is also a key in what seems to be an improved secondary.
“We have a lot of new faces, and it still takes time getting used to,” said Harris, a Landry High School in New Orleans graduate who also played at Kansas and McNeese State in college. “We’re going to get it together.
“We have to come together and continue to improve. It’s the little things we need to fix up. Coming together takes time. We’re working on it, bonding. Every weekend we get together for a little activity or something. Just to get to know each other.”
The secondary was a sore spot for Southern last season, and first-year coach Eric Dooley brought in nine new defensive backs, Harris among them. Although Southern gave up two quick touchdowns, the defense settled down and kept the score close enough to give the team a chance to recover against Texas Southern.
Harris has had a solidifying effect in a unit with multiple newcomers. With experience, he understands playing defense conceptually.
“Each game he’s getting better, and that’s what you want to see,” Dooley said. “His knowledge of assignments having played so long, you can see the maturity in him. He understands how to get guys in place, the level of football he’s playing and what offenses are trying to do.”
Southern quarterback BeSean McCray noticed how crafty Harris can be as the two faced off through preseason practice.
“Sometimes he’ll line up wrong on purpose, so you’ll think he’s doing something he’s not supposed to, but he knows what he’s doing,” McCray said. “He’s all over the field, a good tackler and defender.”
Harris (6-foot-1, 170 pounds) usually lines up as a strong safety but can also play cornerback because of his man-to-man cover skills. He’s unafraid to “run the alley,” which is what defensive backs refer to when coming up to hit a running back.
“A lot of people don’t understand his versatility,” defensive tackle Camron Peterson said. “He played safety, but he can also play corner. He’s versed in playing zone or man and being able to communicate, that’s what you need. With the ball in the air so much, adding a guy like that you can’t understate the importance.”
Harris said his biggest disappointment was the Southern defense’s inability to get a turnover against Texas Southern. The Jaguars had three in the first game and two more against LSU, including his interception of an overthrown Garrett Nussmeier pass. Turnovers are a point of emphasis on coordinator Henry Miller’s defense.
“We need to create more turnovers, run to the ball, get to the ball,” Harris said. “It’s little things, fundamental football like making tackles and taking the proper angles.
“I think when the ball is going around, there’s always opportunity (for turnovers). Every snap. Stripping at the ball, attacking when it’s in the air. We believe we left a lot of them out there.
"Coach Miller has one of the best I’ve played in. It’s real simple. We don't do a lot of things so we can play fast. He puts everybody in the right position to make plays on the ball.”