If there was one area of the Southern defense that stood out like a sore thumb last season, it was the secondary.
It wasn’t that the Jaguars gave up huge chunks of yardage — they were middle of the pack among SWAC schools with 226.1 per game allowed. But opponents competed 63.6% of their passes, third-worst in the league, and converted 47% of their third-down tries.
Better play in the secondary would have gotten the Jaguars defense off the field more often during a 4-7 season, the first losing season in 10 years.
So it’s no wonder the secondary is being remade with the help of nine defensive backs arriving via the transfer portal. Starting cornerback Glenn Brown is one of the few holdovers and said he's convinced there will be a big position upgrade.
“There’s a lot of new faces,” said Brown, a junior who played at St. James. “My job is to embrace everybody and take everybody in, make them feel comfortable. There’s a lot of talent in the back end.
"Coach (Eric) Dooley talks about strength in numbers. Our third group is just as good as our first group. We complement each other well. We push each other. Y’all are going to see something special.”
Brown is getting pushed with the addition of Terence Dunlap, Corione Harris and Demerti Morsell. Dunlap, who transferred from Troy a year ago, hasn’t practiced because of eligibility questions but Harris, a McNeese State transfer via Kansas, and Morsell, an All-American from Bowie State, are making an impact.
Harris is versatile enough to play safety or cornerback and Morsell brings good ability. He was the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 when he had nine interceptions for Bowie State. He had 30 tackles and five pass breakups last year. Bowie State did not play a 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Southern also brought in Tulane transfers Kolby Phillips and Cornelius Dyson; Jordan Carter from Bowie State; Joshua Short from Mississippi State; Keylin Roach from Marshall; and Benny McCray, brother of quarterback Besean McCray, from Florida International.
Dooley said the secondary has a lot of players that can play both corner and safety. Another holdover, Robert Rhem, was moved from outside corner to nickelback.
Brown had a strong season with seven pass breakups and one interception.
“This is my fourth season and after two SWAC West championships, going 4-7 was disappointing,” Brown said. “I take it personally every day, every practice. We've got to go harder.
“Size was a key thing for us last year. We had shorter cornerbacks. We’ve added some length so (it helps) coming down on tackles, putting hands on receivers, being more aggressive all around.”
Lewis on Buchanan list
Southern defensive end Jordan Lewis is one of 35 FCS players named to the Buck Buchanan Defensive Player of the Year watch list for 2022.
Lewis, who won the award during the spring of 2021, is one of two SWAC players on the list. The other is Florida A&M linebacker Isaiah Land.
Fan fest
Southern is planning football scrimmages on successive Saturdays beginning Aug. 13. The Aug. 20 scrimmage is set for 10 a.m. to be followed by the Back to the Bluff Fest at 11:30 a.m. Fans are invited.