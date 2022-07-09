After learning that the owner of a St. Landry Parish trucking company had been linked to recent monkey-related traffic incidents in the Northeast, state wildlife officials inspected property he planned to buy in Avoyelles Parish and, after finding cages there, formally notified him that he cannot bring any non-human primates into Louisiana.
Inspectors from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries visited what they believed would be a Bunkie monkey facility. Documents show that the agency said Jeffrey Quebedeaux and others had told investigators he planned to bring in primates from overseas.
“We were made aware that he was building a facility and our agents visited the facility where he’s setting up to see if there were any monkeys present and there weren’t," LDWF biologist Melissa Collins said. "But there were cages.”
LDWF did not say how they were notified of Quebedeaux's planned Avoyelles Parish facility. Quebedeaux did not return requests for comment.
Three monkeys that Quebedeaux's employees were transporting last winter had to be euthanized after a traffic accident in Pennsylvania. A separate New Jersey incident was also linked to Quebedeaux.
According to an Avoyelles Today report, Quebedeaux had agreed to purchase a former special education center near Bunkie for $287,000. The local parish school board approved the agreement at a meeting in December 2020, but Quebedeaux backed out of the sale following public pressure from animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, the news outlet reported.
PETA said in an email to The Advocate that workers at the site were found constructing new cinder block structures in an outside courtyard area on the premises and and that veterinarian Dr. Marsha Mouliere had revealed Quebedeaux's plans to house hundreds of monkeys shipped from Asia at the facility.
LDWF sent a certified letter to Quebedeaux on June 22 telling him he didn't have permission to import the monkeys to Bunkie.
In response to the LDWF letter, PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo wrote to the Centers for Disease Control asking them to deny permit applications from Quebedeaux or his affiliated businesses to import, quarantine, or hold nonhuman primates.
According to the CDC, non-human primates "may only be imported into the United States by CDC-registered ... importers for science, education or exhibition."
Earlier this year, PennLive reported that, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, one of Quebedeaux's trucks crashed in Pennsylvania and three monkeys escaped. A total of 100 long-tailed macaque monkeys were involved in the crash. Workers involved in the cleanup were told to monitor themselves for unusual illnesses afterward.
A separate PennLive report later confirmed that Pennsylvania State Police later fatally shot the three monkeys.
Quebedeaux was named as one of the "persons involved" in a 2020 New Jersey State Police operations report stating two men were hauling 24 monkeys in a truck that caught fire in Bridgewater Township, though neither of the men in the truck was named Quebedeaux. It wasn't immediately clear if the truck's ownership records linked the case to Louisiana.
According to the report, all 24 monkeys were accounted for and unharmed and no further State Police action was taken.
Collins said it is illegal to import, possess or sell non-human primates, such as monkeys or apes, in Louisiana.
As of Thursday, Collins said, Quebedeaux has not provided any documentation that would exempt him from the permitting process.
"What I mean by that is that he has provided nothing that would allow those importations or possessions to occur, including sales," she said.
Collins said monkeys can contain a number of diseases that make correct handling very important.
“Monkeys and apes carry similar diseases as humans, so we refer to those as zoonoses," she said. "Some zoonoses are COVID, monkeypox, rabies, herpes, HIV, hepatitis.”
To receive the right to transport monkeys to another location, Collins said Quebedeaux would have to obtain a transport license.
“There are a multitude of licenses and sometimes they’re referred to as registrations or certifications," she said. "And so, you would have to have a transport license through the USDA.”
If Quebedeaux decides not to comply with LDWF regulations, he could be fined and have any animals taken away permanently.
“If an individual imports, possesses or sells non-human primates in the state, we will permanently seize those animals," Collins said.
She said that the unpredictable nature of non-human primates makes improper possession and housing dangerous to humans.
“You have to remember the size and strength of these animals, combined with their unpredictable predatory nature, could result in injury or death if an attack occurred upon a human,” Collins said.