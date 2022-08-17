The overhauled Southern defense will have a capable pass rushing defensive end, and his name is not Jordan Lewis.
Junior college transfer Trey Laing has been one of the standouts during the Jaguars’ preseason practice, working his way up the ladder with his ability to harass the quarterback.
Lewis, who enters the season with 34 career sacks, is still in the plans at defensive end, but he is getting snaps at linebacker as well. That has given Laing an opening to shine.
“Laing is very athletic, very quick,” Southern defensive coordinator Henry Miller said. “He gives you the same thing Jordan gives you. That allows us to put Jordan at linebacker. He’s in a package at linebacker. He’s still a defensive end, but we want to show off his versatility.”
Having Laing and Lewis in the lineup will create issues for opponents trying to block them. Along with defensive tackles Camron Peterson and Jason Dumas, and end Jalen Ivy, the Southern pass rush could be significantly better in 2022.
“I’m running with the ones. Camp has been great,” Laing said. “I’m rushing good, cleaning up a lot, trying to get my feel back under me from conditioning. I have to get better at my run stopping, playing the run on short-down distances, and being more physical at the point of attack, using my hands more and striking."
Laing originally signed with South Florida in 2018 and spent two seasons there before transferring to East Mississippi Community College. Last season, he had six sacks and 12½ tackles for loss among his 53 tackles, with three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception for the Lions.
Laing said the Jaguars defense is coalescing under Miller and the front line will be one of the strengths.
“Coach Miller is very intense, hard-nosed, old-school, down-to-business,” Laing said. “We (defense) expect a lot of each other. We’re playing off each other’s energy, everyone making sure you’re doing your 1/11th. Camron and Jason press the pocket and help guys on the end like me and Jordan Monroe get around the edge.”
Miller, who was the defensive coordinator at Prairie View last year and a former Jaguars assistant under Pete Richardson, is in charge of rebuilding a Southern defense that was hurt by a lack of depth last year. Southern lost three games in which it was tied or leading at halftime because of second-half collapses.
“The thing we preach is to play fast, physical and smart,” Miller said. “No room in my scheme for softness, and I’m not going to tolerate anybody being soft.
“The front seven is coming along, everyone knows that’s our strength. We need to mix schemes to take advantage of all the athleticism in that defensive line.”
Scrimmage Saturday
Southern will hold its first major scrimmage of preseason camp at 10 a.m. Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium. The scrimmage will be open to the public as part of Back to the Bluff Fest to be held at 11:30 a.m. Fans are invited to tailgate on campus.