In a competition she wasn't sure she'd be allowed to compete in just weeks earlier, a Baton Rouge native secured a bronze medal in women's snowboard cross at the Beijing Paralympic Games.
Brenna Huckaby — who lost her right leg to bone cancer in 2010 — grabbed her third overall medal Monday after winning two golds in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.
For more than two years, Huckaby has been involved in a court dispute with the International Paralympic Committee, which threatened her chances at competing until late January.
An IPC governing body eliminated two of the women's snowboard classifications in 2019, including SB-LL1 — the classification that Huckaby had previously been able to compete under in Paralympic events.
SB-LL1 is the division for athletes with above-the-knee amputations, and the IPC said there were not enough participants from enough countries to justify holding the event in the 2022 games.
Huckaby unsuccessfully sought permission from the IPC to "compete up" against men in SB-LL1 and then against SB-LL2, or below-the-knee amputation, athletes before taking the issue to court.
Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court in Germany initially ruled Huckaby could not compete in the women's SB-LL2 division in December 2021, but overturned its ruling on Jan. 20.
"This is unprecedented, without any other example in in the past as far as I know," Huckaby's lawyer Christof Weiscmann told the BBC in January. "I hope it will be a leading case for the future and in the Paralympic movement for inclusion in sport."
While awaiting the ruling, Huckaby continued competing in events worldwide.
Huckaby can now add her three Paralympic medals to an illustrious career that has already seen her win three gold medals and two silver medals at world championships since 2015.
“I'm super stoked to walk away with bronze,” Huckaby said in an interview with Team USA after the race. “Two months ago, I didn't even think I was going to be at the games. And to walk away with the podium, I am so proud of myself.”