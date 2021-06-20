A three-year-old child was hit by a car and killed in a crash in St. John the Baptist Parish, and a Baton Rouge man has been arrested, the sheriff's office said Sunday.
The St. John sheriff's office said it received a call at 7:14 p.m. Saturday about of a child that was struck by a vehicle. The incident happened in the 300 block of St. Andrew’s Boulevard.
Paramedics arrived to the scene to find the child unconscious, and lifesaving measures were initiated.
The child was transported to Ochsner in LaPlace and then airlifted to University Medical Center.
At 9:27 p.m., the child was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.
Authorities charged the driver, Brian Weary, 31, of Baton Rouge, with negligent homicide, careless operation, and no driver’s license.
The sheriff office reports that Weary was distracted while driving, which likely caused the crash.
His bond has not yet been set.