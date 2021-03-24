A Zachary man and woman were arrested Wednesday for setting fire to a vehicle on March 7 in an attempt to get rid of it, according to a news release from Baton Rouge Fire Department.
BRFD Investigators, the Zachary Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Teronica Robinson, 28, and Donald Tennart, 64. Both were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for simple arson and principal to simple arson.
On March 7, EBRSO officers responded to a vehicle fire on the 19500 block of Barnett Road, BRFD said. Zachary Fire Department Fire Investigators were notified and determined that the fire was suspicious. ZFD requested assistance from Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators.
The vehicle was unidentifiable by VIN, BRFD said. A partial tag was located, and it was determined that the vehicle was reported stolen.
Robinson is believed to be the vehicle owner. It is further believed she hired Tennart to get rid of the vehicle, BRFD said.