You may think that April Fools' Day is just a holiday for troublesome kids or obnoxious coworkers to celebrate, but local agencies want in on the fun, too.
Here's a look at how Louisiana organizations and public agencies pranked the public on social media today.
Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport
UPDATE: The Louis Armstrong International Airport has announced its decision to move operations back to the old terminal just two years after opening the new, modernized $1 billion terminal facility. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/p3ETiwnnUp— New Orleans Airport (@flyneworleans) April 1, 2022
The New Orleans International Airport's prank mentioned operations moving back to its old terminal after the opening of its $1 billion facility. Some who fell for the joke on Twitter questioned the city's financial decisions.
Slidell Police Department
The Slidell Police Department's clever prank included the closing of the Highway 11 Bridge, which reopened Thursday for the first time since 2018.
Shreveport National Weather Service
Shreveport's weather forecast office decided to bring in some heat and snow with its online prank. Given how Louisiana's weather has been anything but normal lately, some thought the prank wasn't totally impossible.
Louisiana SPCA
If you're tired of pumping your own gas or driving to run errands, then the Louisiana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has you covered with its six-week dog training course. (Yes, this is also a prank).
St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office
St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office posted that they are accepting applications from courageous felines to enter its new Feline Patrol Unit that will work with its K-9 unit. The felines must pass pre-employment screenings for addictive catnip usage.