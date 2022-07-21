On a roll
Southwestern Athletic Conference commissioner Charles McClelland touted the league’s performance at the turnstiles where it has led FCS attendance 45 of the past 46 years. The SWAC broke its own attendance records, which McClelland said has led to an increase of media and corporate partners, and a record in revenue distributed to the 12 member schools.
NFL look
Three of the four new SWAC coaches have significant NFL experience as either a player or coach. Combined with the presence of Hall of Fame player Deion Sanders at Jackson State, it gives the conference significant cache. Hue Jackson at Grambling, Eddie Robinson Jr. at Alabama State and Prairie View’s Bubba McDowell have helped improve the SWAC’s college football brand.
Serene Deion
Sanders' media day act was toned down from last year when he set Twitter on fire, walking away from an interview when a reporter apparently addressed him by his first name rather than "coach." He was looking sharp in a navy coat and red tie — Jackson State's school colors. Sanders’ son, Shedeur, and five-star freshman recruit Travis Hunter were resplendent in matching gray pinstripe suits. Shedeur Sanders wore a large dollar sign necklace while Hunter drew attention because of a walking boot on his right foot.
Dooley noted
The prevailing feeling at Prairie View is not that Southern stole Eric Dooley but that the former Jaguar assistant was destined to return to Baton Rouge, where he spent 13 years previously as an assistant. Prairie View is happy to have former Houston Oilers safety Bubba McDowell, who was an assistant there for 11 years, as its head coach. He spent the last three as assistant head coach to Dooley.