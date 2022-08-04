Southern University placed three players on the HBCU BOXTOROW pre-season All America football team released on Wednesday.
Center Dallas Black, defensive tackle Jason Dumas and defensive end Jordan Lewis were the Jaguars named to the 29-player team from 17 different HBCU schools.
Jackson State led the way with five selections, including quarterback Shedeur Sanders and defensive back Shilo Sanders, sons of JSU head coach Deion Sanders. Grambling had on player named, defensive end Sundiata Anderson.
Black was an All-SWAC selection last season and named to the pre-season all-conference team. He’s one of three starters back from an offensive line that helped Southern lead the conference in rushing yards at 197.8 yards per game.
Dumas, a Louisiana native who played at St. James, transferred to Southern from Prairie View for his senior season. He was an All-SWAC first team pick with 17½ tackles for loss and 8½ sacks among his 38 tackles with 14 quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles to help the Panthers win the West Division title.
Lewis had a down year because of hamstring and shoulder injuries in 2021 with 5½ sacks and 10½ tackles for loss. But he won the Buck Buchanan Award for the top defensive player in FCS with 10½ sacks in the 2020 season played in the spring of 2021. Lewis enters the season with 34 career sacks.
The Sanders’ were joined by offensive lineman Tony Gray, linebacker Aubrey Miller and kickoff return man Isaiah Bolden for JSU.
The team is compiled from voting by members of the media nationwide wide.
2022 HBCU BOXTOROW football All-America Team:
OFFENSE
QB: Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State, Soph., Canton, Texas
RB: Gary Quarles, Alabama A&M, Sr., Cottondale, Ala.
RB: Caleb Johnson, Mississippi Valley St., r-Jr., Memphis, Tenn.
RB: J.J. Davis, Norfolk State, r-Soph., Cincinnati
OL: Quindonte Bobo, Bowie State, Sr., White Plains, Md.
OL: Robert Lacey, Tennessee State, Sr., Mobile, Ala.
OL: Dallas Black, Southern, r-Jr.., New Orleans
OL: Mark Evans, II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Sr., Houston
OL: Tony Gray, Jackson State, r-Sr., Loganville, Ga.
TE: Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman, Sr., Atlanta
WR: Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, Alabama A&M, Sr., Miramar, Fla.
WR: Shaquan Davis, South Carolina State, r-Jr., Summerville, S.C.
DEFENSE
DL: Jason Dumas, Southern, Sr., Vacherie
DL: Jeblonski Green, South Carolina State, r-Jr., Lamar, S.C.
DL: Jordan Lewis, Southern, Jr., Ocala, Fla.
DL: Sundiata Anderson, Grambling, Jr., College Park, Ga.
LB: Isaiah Land, Florida A&M, r-Sr., Buffalo, N.Y.
LB: Aubrey Miller, Jr., Jackson State, Sr., Memphis, Tenn.
LB: Jacob Roberts, North Carolina A&T, Sr., Charlotte, N.C.
DB: BJ Bohler, Florida A&M, r-Sr., Ocoee, Fla.
DB: Shilo Sanders, Jackson State, r-Soph., Canton, Texas
DB: Brandon Barnes-Brown, Fayetteville State, Gr., Charlotte, N.C.
DB: Omari Hill-Robinson, Bethune-Cookman, Sr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
DB: Irshaad Davis, Alabama State, Jr., Carol City, Fla.
SPECIALISTS
P: Matt Noll, Delaware State, Soph., Robesonia, Pa.
PK: Jose Romo-Martinez, Florida A&M, Gr., Banning, Calif.
PR: Brandon Codrington, North Carolina Central, Jr., Raleigh, N.C.
KR: Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State, Sr., Tampa, Fla.
RS: Brandon Codrington, North Carolina Central, Jr., Raleigh, N.C.
RS: Dayron Johnson, Tennessee State, Jr., Springfield, Tenn.