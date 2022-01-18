Police said they made an arrest in a fatal shooting that erupted after an argument outside a Lobdell-Woodale apartment in Baton Rouge more than a month ago.

Jecody Spann, 26, of Baker, was booked in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Tuesday on second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons in the Dec. 8 killing of 25-year-old Baton Rouge resident Brandon Williams.

BRPD said detectives caught Spann with help from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Detectives say the shooting happened by the victim's home on North Ardenwood Drive the morning of Dec. 8 after an argument turned physical.

Spann fled before police arrived, officials said. Williams died at the scene.