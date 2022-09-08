Southern quarterback BeSean McCray turned in a sparkling debut as the triggerman for Eric Dooley’s up-tempo offense Saturday against Florida Memorial. Maybe even too sparkling.
By the end of the first quarter, he had guided his team to five touchdowns on five possessions and a 42-0 lead. That red-hot, efficient start earned him a seat on the bench for the remainder of an 86-0 wipeout of the NAIA foe.
Dooley called McCray’s performance “razor sharp” with a focus not previously seen in practice. But with such a big lead, it also was an opportunity for the Jaguars to improve by getting three other quarterbacks significant snaps.
McCray was matter of fact about about his short day, hinting at what Dooley loves about the transfer from Hinds Community College.
“It felt good to rest early. I wish I could have played all game, but it’s good for everybody else to play,” McCray said. “Our mistakes were little things we’ve got to fix. We knew who we were, and we wanted to show the world who we were.”
It was another example of his focus on winning, not his own statistics. He’ll likely get a lot more snaps when Southern’s level of competition skyrockets at Tiger Stadium vs. LSU at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Dooley said it’s not about stats with McCray, but his ability to win that had him in the lead since spring practice.
“I don’t want a game manager; I want someone out there who can win the game,” Dooley often has said. “That’s what he does.”
McCray quickly won the admiration of his teammates.
“He’s a playmaker,” senior defensive end Jalen Ivy said. “When you’ve got everything dialed in, lined up, he can break the pocket and run for 60-70 yards. He’s also great putting the ball in the air, accurate and smart with the ball. I love BeSean.
“He’s quiet, not real cocky or boastful. But when he gets between the lines, he’s going to let you know he’s ‘got this’ and he can ball. He’s a lead-by-example type, first one in, last one out. You can’t ask for more in a leader.”
At Hinds, he passed for 1,910 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games last season, and 844 and six touchdowns the season before in four games. Those aren’t eye-popping numbers, but McCray led Hinds to a 14-3 record.
In the 2020 season, he showed he could step up against Jones Community College when the Hinds’ rushing game was stopped. McCray completed 41 of 74 passes for 421 yards and a touchdown in an 18-16 victory.
“He did a great job for us,” veteran Hinds coach Larry Williams said. “He was a big-time leader on and off the field, led by example and took care of business in the classroom. He just was a winner.
“His stats didn’t pad up, but he was well-respected by all opponents.”
McCray led Phillips High School in Orlando, Florida, to the 2017 Class 8A state championship, accounting for 2,816 yards and 28 touchdowns during a 13-2 season. He signed with Central Arkansas as a three-star recruit but left for Hinds after two seasons.
Dooley had recruited him previously and also brought in McCray’s brother, Benny, as a transfer from Florida International. Their parents both attended Southern, and his mother earned a degree at the school.
“It was family, coach Dooley and (quarterbacks coach Jonathan) Williams that led me to pick Southern,” he said. “It was Southern all the way.”
Poll watching
Southern was ranked No. 6 in the latest BOXTOROW HBCU coaches poll and No. 5 in the media version. Jackson State was a clear No. 1 in both, getting all but one first-place vote in each poll.
Coaches poll
No. Team W-L Pts. Last Week
1. Jackson State (17) 1-0 178 1
2. South Carolina State 0-1 126 2
3. North Carolina Central 1-0 116 8
4. Prairie View A&M 1-0 109 5
5. Alcorn State 0-1 82 6
6. Southern 1-0 73 NR
7. Alabama A&M (1) 0-1 63 4
8. Tennessee State 0-1 60 10
9. Alabama State 2-0 50 NR
10. Florida A&M 0-1 49 3
Media poll
No. Team W-L Pts. Last Week
1. Jackson State (15) 1-0 159 1
2. Bowie State 1-0 120 4
3. South Carolina State (1) 0-1 93 2
4. Albany State 1-0 80 5
5. Southern 1-0 77 9
6. Prairie View A&M 1-0 67 7
7. North Carolina Central 1-0 55 NR
8. Alabama State 2-0 42 NR
9. Alcorn State 0-1 41 8
10. Florida A&M 0-1 27 3