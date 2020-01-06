J.H. Martin, who served as the chairman of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair for 25 years, died Monday from leukemia. He was 82.
Martin also served for 30 years as president of the State Fair Foundation, the financial and charitable arm of the fair. The foundation and its board were responsible for donating almost $5 million in scholarships and grants to local causes and organizations since the foundation's inception in 1986.
Martin spent his professional life in the printing business, recently retiring after 43 years with Franklin Press.
A graduate of Catholic High School, Martin has held numerous leadership positions and garnered recognition from both professional and community organizations.
He was the charter president of the Sunrise Rotary Club (1988) and a member for 27 years. He received the Volunteer Activist Award from the Baton Rouge Speech and Hearing Foundation in 1991 and the Pete Goldsby Award from the Advertising Federation of Greater Baton Rouge, presented to the person who had made the greatest contributions to the advertising profession, their company and the community, in 1990.
Martin served as chairman of the Baton Rouge Bicentennial Commission in 1975-76.
He also served as president of the the Advertising Federation of Greater Baton Rouge (1987); Baton Rouge Press Club (1986); the Public Relations Association of Louisiana (1978) and the Baton Rouge Jaycees (1971). He served on the FestForAll Committee of the Baton Rouge Convention and Visitors Bureau/Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge for 24 years.
In 1971, 1976 and 2019, Martin was honored for excellence in sales by the Sales & Marketing Executive Club. In 1997, the Public Relations Association of Louisiana awarded him its Practitioner of the Year honor.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Pat Martin; his three children and their spouses, Leslie and Jesse Young, of Wisner; Jay and Karen Martin, of Baton Rouge, and Tracey and Rejean Bouchard, of Quebec, Canada; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Jessica and Joe Handy and children Evangeline and Abram, of Baton Rouge; Michael and Maranda Young and children Nicholas and Dorothy Belle, of Wisner; Matthew Martin, of Baton Rouge; and Katherine, Phillippe, Julian and Madeleine Bouchard, of Quebec.
Funeral arrangements are pending.