Everyone in the Southwestern Athletic Conference knows Southern coach Eric Dooley likes to play fast with his offense.
He built it that way at Prairie View and sped to a West Division title after four years before returning to Baton Rouge in December to coach the Jaguars.
To hear the players tell it, speed also characterizes the way he’s trying to turn the program back in a positive direction after the Jaguars suffered their first losing season in 10 years.
Defensive tackle Camron Peterson and center Dallas Black were on hand at Thursday’s SWAC media day to sing the praises of Dooley.
“I definitely see us bouncing back,” said Peterson, who transferred to Southern from McNeese State last year. “Four and seven is not a standard we will accept.
“With coach Dooley and his staff, there was a sense of urgency from the beginning. There was no easing in, we went right into it. I feel like we were able to change the culture in a short time and we built on it during the summer.”
Black, an all-conference player from New Orleans who is entering his sixth season, would know.
“You could feel the pride, the old-time Southern coming back,” Black said. “We have a chance to get that dominance back. We got a taste of it in the spring.”
That’s exactly the way Dooley wants his players thinking.
“I don’t think anyone should go into a season without high expectations,” Dooley said. “I feel really good about what we have, but of course everything looks good on paper. We have to put this thing together and see what we have for Jaguar Nation.”
Dooley's staff quickly went to work establishing a connection between players and their position coaches. That includes strength coach Davasia Jones, whose task was to get the offense ready to run Dooley's fast-paced offense.
“I tell my strength coach all the time, ‘You’re the head coach right now; you’re the one with those guys,” Dooley said of Jones. “I know he did a great job. I’m not worried about it.
“You can see the kids walking around campus, walking through the office where the buy-in and confidence have changed.”
Dooley is hoping things fall into place through fall camp. Junior college transfer Besean McCray has won the starting quarterback job but never has taken a Division I college snap. Southern has a strong offensive line with a deep backfield that could allow McCray time to develop with an unproven group of receivers.
The biggest issue remains the defense, which finished in the bottom half of the league in yards allowed per game (366.7). The Jaguars have something to work with on that side of the ball, especially if defensive end Jordan Lewis can return to form and with All-SWAC transfer defensive tackle Jason Dumas ready to contribute.
Dooley said he’s expecting good things from Lewis, who led the nation in sacks two seasons ago but struggled with shoulder and hamstring injuries in the fall.
“We’re going to hone his skills,” Dooley said. “It’s not things he did wrong. We’ve got to get him into our system and he’s done a fairly good job. Is he complete? No, there’s some work to do, but Sept. 3 he’ll be ready to go.
Jalen Campbell and Daeshawn Davis should beef up the depleted linebacker group, and Southern has three stronger corners in Glenn Brown, Terrence Dunlap and Bowie State All-American transfer Demetri Morsell. The Jaguars particularly were vulnerable in the secondary.
“This offseason has been focused on the work, making sure we start from the bottom, build a foundation,” Peterson said. “We did that in the spring with the new staff. Now we’re putting pieces together. I like where we’re at right now. We still have time to get better, and we’ll hit our stride for the season."
Said Black: “The transformation is taking place. A 4-7 record is not going to cut it. You’ll see a change this year.”