Joe Murphy, the superintendent of the Livingston Parish School System, has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and is self-quarantining at home, according to a Friday news release from the system.
Murphy began self-isolating when he started to exhibit symptoms earlier this week before later testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to the release.
“(Murphy) remains at home and is successfully managing his symptoms,” the release said.
System spokeswoman Delia Taylor said Murphy has been out all week but declined to say what day he tested positive for the virus. She said she wasn’t aware of any system employees who are self-isolating after coming in contact with Murphy prior to his diagnosis.
The system has reported 92 cases among staff members and 239 cases among students, according to a state database of positive COVID-19 tests in schools. The week of Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, Livingston reported 44 cases among staff — the highest number the system has reported since the state began releasing data at the parish level in mid October.
Last Monday, Murphy joined several other Louisiana school superintendents to call on state officials to relax coronavirus quarantine rules that have sent thousands of students home from school because they have been in close proximity to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
At the time, Murphy said 2,600 students from his system had been sent home to quarantine after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus and online instruction was inhibiting the students from learning.
Murphy is not the first school superintendent to come down with the virus.
West Feliciana Parish Superintendent Hollis Milton checked into the hospital in March for with COVID-19. He was released shortly thereafter and has since recovered.
In nearby Tangipahoa Parish, Superintendent Melissa Stilley tested positive for COVID-19, describing her symptoms as "mild." She has since recovered.