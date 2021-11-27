Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton picked up his fourth MVP award after Saturday afternoon’s Bayou Classic, but this time it was different.
Skelton was the game’s overall MVP while leading Southern to victory the past three seasons. After Grambling rallied to defeat Southern 29-26 at the Caesars Superdome, Skelton picked up the honor as the Jaguars team MVP.
“It's not that big for me,” Skelton said of the award after his final game in a Southern uniform. “I got the trophy. It's an honor, but I’ve got more life to live.”
Skelton got the starting nod — his fourth of the season — after getting most of the work with the first team in practices leading up to the game. He responded by completing 10 of 18 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. True to his dual-threat ability, he also rushed 10 times for 60 yards and a touchdown.
“We thought (Skelton) gave us the best chance to win the game, and he did,” Southern coach Jason Rollins said. “He played exactly like we thought he would. He made plays, and he made plays when there weren’t plays to be made. We needed more playmakers on the field, and when he’s healthy, he can make plays for us.”
Skelton made plays throughout the game. He started by leading the Jaguars to scores on their first two possessions. They picked up a field goal first, then added a touchdown late in the first quarter. The touchdown drive got going thanks to Skelton’s 30-yard completion to Jamar Washington.
A vintage play by Skelton helped Southern add another field goal in the second quarter. On third-and-11 at Southern's 44, Skelton scrambled out of the pocket, pinballing off of defenders as he ran for 21 yards to keep the drive going.
Southern hit a lull and trailed 19-13 in the third quarter before its offense cranked up again.
“(Grambling) slowed us down in the beginning,” Skelton said. “We came back out fighting, but we just didn’t get the job done. They did everything we were expecting. They just played the edge a little harder.”
The Jaguars reclaimed the lead early in the fourth quarter after Skelton directed a 17-play, 86-yard drive. It was a drive that featured another prime-time play by him.
On second-and-15 at Grambling's 43, Skelton grabbed his own pass that had been deflected in the backfield, then ran 15 yards for the first down. The Skelton-to-Skelton completion set up a 5-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Howard as Southern took a 20-19 lead.
Southern got the ball back one more time, and Skelton led another scoring drive. His 38-yard completion to Howard set up his own 1-yard touchdown run to tie the game 26-26.
Urban Garrett’s 25-yard field goal with two seconds left made Grambling a winner as time ran out on Southern.
It also ran out on Skelton’s career as a Jaguar.
“He’s a legend,” Rollins said. “He’s going to go down as one of the greats to come through Southern University. Any time you can be a four-time MVP of the Bayou Classic, play in two conference championship games, (have) 60 touchdowns — that’s production. He’s top five in rushing, top 10 in passing, so he’s a legend.”